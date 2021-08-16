Here are 12 outstanding realtors recognised by Veritasi Homes

Nigeria’s real estate industry is highly competitive. The sector which leveraged opportunities offered by the Covid-19 pandemic to exit recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, saw its growth slowed in the first quarter of 2021 by 1.7percent, data by the National Bureau of Statistics shows.

Opportunities sprung from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the demand for residential real estate increased due to the work-from-home policy adopted by many companies.

The competition within the sector has heightened as many Nigerian real estate development companies keep emerging daily. In an industry strongly driven by sales, the market has become more challenging.

Read also: Whisper it quietly: Poverty is sometimes a choice

Amidst the challenging market, Veritasi Homes – Nigeria’s foremost real estate development company, recorded a good number of sales, of their Camberwall Estates.

In light of this, Veritasi Homes want to recognize outstanding realtors that made this possible at the 2nd quarter of 2021, and in no particular order; they are

Aiyeleso Bayode

Aiyeleso is a real estate broker with over a decade of experience in the real estate industry. He provides strategic marketing and transaction management services to his clients across the Nigerian real estate market. Currently, he is the managing director of BOT Properties, where he has shown great determination, dedication, and commitment to his work among others.

Okewole Gideon Ademola

Okewole is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University and holds a degree in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics. He loves to travel, read, and watch movies. He is passionate about real estate and aspires to make a remarkable impact in the industry within Nigeria and abroad.

Uchechi Chinenyenwa Favour

Uchechi is a graduate of Kwara state polytechnic and holds a degree in Public Administration. She constantly challenges herself to be the best in the industry through hard work and determination.

Emmanuel Odogwu

Emmanuel is a successful and award-winning real estate investment consultant and realtor. He holds a degree in Public Administration from the Kogi state university and is currently studying his masters at the University of Hertfordshire, Hartfield UK. He initially started his career as a creative designer in graphics and UI/UX, before he discovered his passion for real estate. He is the founder of NPZ Realty Development and Investment Limited and has the vision to build real estate start-ups into world-class brands.

Ireti Akinola

Ireti is a native of Ondo state and a graduate of Chemistry from Bowen University. Her innate entrepreneurial skills led her to become the CEO of IMOND GLOBAL Nigeria Limited, a property management company. Imond Homes, a subsidiary of her property company, has provided properties for over 200+ clients. Aside from her love for business, she is also passionate about her family and loves to spend time with them.

Lulu Ijeoma

Ijoema is a purpose-driven and focused woman, who ventured into real estate with the aspiration to aid home seekers find their most desirable home. Having bagged a degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos, she keeps maximizing her relationship marketing skills, to drive sales.

Others are;