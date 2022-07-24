Healing streams live healing services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome hold from July 29th – 31st , 2022

Get Ready for an Avalanche of Miracles at the Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

As we count up to the July edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, get ready to discover and experience the infinite power of God that will change your life forever.

The last edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome held on the 18th-20th of March 2022 with billions of people participating from every nation of the world. It was a flood of miracles that exceeded all expectations with phenomenal global impact and remarkable healing miracles from all kinds of illnesses including, deafness, cancer, visual impairment, arthritis, migraine and several others that continue to pour in. The joy of the participants knew no bounds as they continue to testify and give glory to God several weeks following the program.

To be a part of the next edition holding from 29th – 31st July, 2022, kindly visit: www. healingstreams.tv/3days

God’s will is for all men to live in health and to constantly enjoy the blessings of Christ. For many, however, this divine revelation is not yet their reality. They are beaten down daily by sicknesses and diseases, living the opposite of the life God ordained for them. This is why the man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is reaching billions across the world with the healing power of God through the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.

Catherine from the United States of America says, “My 3-year-old son had challenges with speaking and communicating. This gave me a lot of concern. I prayerfully prepared for the Live Healing Services in March 2022. Glory to God… We received a miracle during the program and my son started talking on the very first day of the program.”

The past editions of this global healing crusade resulted in mighty demonstrations of God’s power. The sick were healed, hope was restored to many, and all kinds of mind-blowing transformations occurred. People from all walks of life participated in the services. It was a turning point in their lives; turning mourning to dancing and despair to delight.

Brian from Ireland testifies: “I suffered from pulmonary fibrosis for two years, but I received healing as I was watching the program. I no longer feel fatigue or other symptoms. Thank you, Pastor Chris.”

According to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Dsc, DD: “divine healing is one of the beginning stages of a greater life. Healing is wonderful, but there’s a greater life than healing. God doesn’t want you to live in the realm of getting healed from one sickness or the other every now and then. He wants you to come to a place of victory where you understand divine health, which is greater than divine healing”.

With countless lives transformed all over the globe, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris is truly a place of solution; where people experience God’s love, wisdom and the supernatural manifestations of the healing power of God to a hurting and dying world.

The next edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris will be held from the 29th – 31st July, 2022. Save the date and let nothing hinder you.

Be a part of this opportunity for divine transformations. Register to participate and the program with your friends and family @ www. healingstreams.tv/3days