GoodlyHeritage Properties is selling fast

GoodlyHeritage Properties, one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms offers you the very best in real estate investment opportunities.

If there is anything worth investing in at this time, it is property, especially when you are acquiring it through a reputable broker like GoodlyHeritage Properties. We introduce to you Cynergy Gardens located behind Ibeju-Lekki Local Government before Eleko junction in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

At GoodlyHeritage Properties, we set the pace when it comes to selling properties that give rest of mind and security. You won’t have to worry about title documents as we have got you covered on that. One thing we do for sure is that we carefully work with properties in close proximity to exclusive estates and major investment areas in order to create a serene environment for our clients to live in and at the same time have a great Return On Investment.

Cynergy Gardens is a prestigious development of Terraced Duplex Homes and High-Rise Structure set in the fast developing part of Lagos with the state-of-the-art-design.

Investing in Cynergy Gardens is safe as the developers were responsible in fully delivering MIJL residences in Ikate Lekki, which has been fully occupied; Bryance Court in Warri and we can guarantee the same quality and security enjoyed in these previous projects on the Cynergy Gardens as we are wholly committed to serving you the customer and offering only the best of services.

With a deposit of N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira), you have the opportunity to spread your payment for up to 24 months without interest. Also, for those that would want to purchase outrightly, they would enjoy a 5% discount on their purchase.

Once outright payment has been made or a deposit made, the delivery of the property would be in the 3years Q4. Below are the available investment opportunities in Cynergy Gardens;

1 BEDROOM STUDIO N18m

1 BEDROOM MAISONETTE N28m

2 BEDROOM APARTMENT N38m

2 BEDROOM TERRACE N41m

2 BEDROOM PENTHOUSE N43m

2 BEDROOM MAISONETTE N41m

3 BEDROOM APARTMENT N43m

3 BEDROOM TERRACE N53m

3 BEDROOM PENTHOUSE N53m

4 BEDROOM TERRACE N63m

4 BEDROOM PENTHOUSE N63m

You can follow us on Instagram @goodlyheritageproperties, Facebook at GoodlyHeritage Properties, Twitter @bukola_realtor, and subscribe to our Youtube channel on GoodlyHeritage Properties.

For inspection and bookings, you can call Chikwendu on 09060096883, Bukola on 08033775381, Engr. Sam on 08166350126 or on whatsapp at +447862521158, 08033775381.

For more information on this property and other investment opportunities, send an email to info@goodlyheritageproperties.com; goodlyheritageproperties@gmail.com or visit our website on www.goodlyheritageproperties.com.