Get 25 hours of MTN data for just N1,700 from Showmax

Good news for streaming fans in Nigeria. Showmax has partnered with MTN to offer a great deal: buy your MTN data bundled together with a Showmax Mobile subscription and you score 2.5GB of MTN Data. That’s 25 hours of viewing time – enough to stream 60 local or kids’ shows episodes, or 15 movies, or 30 international series episodes!

What’s on Showmax?

Tune in to watch Basketmouth’s new comedy-drama Ghana Jollof, or the latest episodes of HBO’s Succession or new drama series Delilah. Fall in love with a new telenovela: Africa Magic’s Venge and Dilemma are both also on Showmax, as well as Ms Lambo herself in her new reality series Mercy What Next.

Showmax

How to get your Showmax bundle deal from MTN:

Go to showmax.com and select your bundle:

5GB + Showmax Mobile or 2.5GB Showmax Pro Mobile for N1,700 p/m OR

5GB + Showmax Mobile or 5.5GB Showmax Pro Mobile for N2,200 p/m

Create your Showmax account, or if you are already a Showmax subscriber, sign in.

You will receive an OTP via SMS. Enter the OTP to verify your purchase.

Next, you will receive a pop-up to confirm that this is a once-off transaction. Choose Accept.

That’s it! Start watching Showmax.

* This data is only valid for watching Showmax, and not other online activities. If you run out of data, dial *131# /*447# to purchase a new data bundle. Your Showmax Mobile or ShowMax Pro Mobile subscription is valid for 30 days.