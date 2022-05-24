GadgetKings launches e-commerce platform to provide premium Gadgets

A new entrant into Nigeria’s online gadget store space, GadgetKings has launched an e-commerce platform that provides premium Gadgets like Phones, Laptops, Accessories, Gaming Consoles, and gadgets.

Gadgetkings is on a mission to provide high-quality, premium, neat and affordable Gadgets and Devices that help people get value for their money, and fuse premium + swift delivery experiences that open up unique opportunities for everyone.

GadgetKings is located in Lagos Nigeria and is fully operational.

Our brand currently operates from Suit A12 GSM plaza Saka Tinubu Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the company, the online gadget shopping platform was developed to provide quality and neat gadgets, phones, and gaming consoles. “What differentiates us from other vendors is our dedication to pre-sales processes, from listening attentively to customers’ needs and suggesting/recommending devices to the swift, safe delivery and superb, unmatched after-service programs.”

With Gadgetkings, Gadget Shopping has never been easier, as orders can be placed on our website or via our Instagram page

Some of the best-selling products include.

– New and Premium UK used Iphones

– Mobile Phone accessories

– Laptops, Phone Chargers, and loads more.

The business currently has an active social media following of over 11,000 followers and a gross sale of over N50,000,000 and growing, this is made possible by our ever-expanding customer base.

Cooperate entities are also not left out as we do large-scale supplies for offices and SMEs, “The best value at the lowest possible prices”.

In order to achieve this goal, our brand is constantly growing and skilling – up to our team members as well as a dedicated logistics service to cater to the needs of our customers.

We are sure a trial would convince you.

We would like to iterate that no one does this better than US! We promise

GadgetKings…. You deserve the best.