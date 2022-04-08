Forbes Africa: Temitope Ogunsemo is the future of Nigeria digital transformation

In a recent interview with Forbes Africa, Mr Temitope Ogunsemo, the CEO of Krystal Digital states that “There is need for people to learn beyond the brick-and-mortar space…”. This assertion came on the heels of the gaping lacuna of total digital inclusion in the education system in the country. For this reason, he further said his company “launched a solution called Inspire and Ignite.

Inspire is for students, while Ignite is for teachers”. This digital educational tool caters to the needs of the visually impaired and allows for inclusive access and self-paced learning solutions for students from primary to secondary schools.

As characteristic with one who has a burning vision to impact, Krystal Digital further developed a NERDC- certified sister platform called Ignite. This equips educators with access to almost endless resources to create lessons and effective content.

Mr. Ogunsemo is optimistic about the endless opportunities and benefits of these educational digital solutions outside the shores of Nigeria. He stresses that ” our solutions can be exported, especially to the West African Market and even the African continent”. With over 15,000 resources containing videos, e-books, audios and a platform that can fluidly handle upto two million concurrent users; Krystal Digital Solutions has successfully created a digital educational platform for the present and future. According to Forbes Mr Ogunsemo is the future of Nigeria Digital transformation.