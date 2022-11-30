Flytime Fest 2022 announces Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged lineup

The annual Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 multi-day celebration of Nigerian entertainment and popular culture takes place DECEMBER 21 – 24, 2022. Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 kicks off on DAY 1, December 21 with Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged.

For the last 18 years and counting, Rhythm Unplugged stages have hosted international headliners, amazing talent and sensational moments, Everything Fly – and this year will be no exception!

Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged @ FFF2022 full line-up offers our audience a chance to experience iconic talent, upcoming talent and the most exciting sounds of 2022! Our dynamic DAY 1 line-up leaves no popular sound unturned.

DAY 1 features iconic international headliner and R&B legend Craig David.

Craig David has had 25 Top 40 singles and over 5 billion streams worldwide. He is a musical pioneer with an authentic sound that dominated charts in the 2000s. Currently on his 8th studio album, FFF2022 audiences can expect a sensational Craig David TS5 experience from one of the most successful artists in UK chart history to perform.

It has been the legacy of Rhythm Unplugged to present the best of emerging Nigerian talent, reflect Nigeria’s sounds, sights and popular culture, year after year. FFF2022 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged line-up is just that, Everything Fly! The likes of the legendary Wande Coal, multi-talented Afropop star, Adekunle Gold, rising Afrofusion star BNXN, musical powerhouse Teni, Omah Lay, Mayorokun, Reekado Banks, Zinoleesky, Blaqbonez, Victony, Pheelz, Fave, Young Jonn, Behani, Guchi, Liya, Lov, Raebel, Trod, SGaWD, DJ Obi (Resident DJ) , DJ Spade, DJ Lambo & more to be announced.

Flytime Fest website link: flytimefest.com

Tables are on sale at The Concierge Company | 08180222111 | tables@conciergecompany.net. Keep up to date with @Flytimefest on social media on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

DAY 2 – Larger-than-life, Mr. Money With The Vibe, ASAKE will bring a sensational persona that has captured audiences like wildfire. His soulful and trailblazing persona will alight our stages this December.

DAY 3 – Grammy-nominated StarBoy returns to our stages for an ultimate experience. A night amongst the stars, WIZKID never fails to deliver a vibrant star-filled performance.

FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST 2022 is proudly presented by our long-term partners, new Flytime family and Media partnerships. Flutterwave, Baba Ijebu, Pepsi, Heineken, Desperados, Star Radler, Magicline Films, Road14 Studios, Pulse, Business Day, The Beat 99.9FM, The Guardian Life, Culture Custodian and Lagos Weekender.