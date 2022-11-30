Mrs. Uzo Oshogwe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Afriland Properties Plc.

Brief details of your Professional profile

I am Uzo Oshogwe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Afriland Properties Plc. With over 30 years of experience working for notable organizations including Ford Motors UK, J. Sainsbury’s Plc and Accenture UK, my professional background spans a broad range of skills and experiences. I joined UBA Properties in 2009, which later evolved into Afriland properties in 2013, where I continue to work today.

I am a strong advocate of gender inclusion in the workplace and have mentored many young women to take ownership of their careers.

Women contribution to the society

It is a well-known fact that women have been catalysts for societal development and economic prosperity in Nigeria. In 2021, it was stated that Nigeria has the highest number of women entrepreneurs in the world, constituting 40% of an estimated 41million SMEs at the time. So, you can say that women are performing beyond expectation considering the challenges they face in this part of the world.

Equally, there are more women breaking the barriers to reach the peak of their professions and holding more influential positions in the boardroom across all sectors.

The honest truth is that value has no gender. I consistently tell my mentees to develop and operate with a mind-set that there is no glass ceiling to work hard and what is due to you will eventually come.

Attaining top positions

The first is to be knowledgeable in any venture or vocation that one is involved in. You must be a master at your craft and be diligent to ensure you always get results. Financial literacy is a must-have for all women. Lack of financial knowledge prevents women from planning for the future and accumulating wealth, greatly limiting their growth potential. The most important traits however are tenacity and resilience. Determination and the ability to withstand adversity are key to getting to the top and remaining there.

Responsibilities as the Managing Director

As MD/ CEO of Afriland Properties Plc, it is my responsibility to ensure that Afriland Properties Plc remains a profitable venture while improving lives all over Africa through our Real Estate activities.

I am extremely blessed to have as part of my team highly experienced professionals, who espouse our core values, excellence, execution, and enterprise. We work with a common sense of purpose to create long-lasting value for our stakeholders in the real estate sector and beyond, through the projects and services we provide.

Responsibilities as wife, mother and a career woman.

First and most importantly, it has all been by the grace of God. Through effective time management, surrounding myself with intelligent and reliable colleagues as well as a strong support system at home, I have been able to structure my career to maintain a reasonably healthy work-life balance. It is essential to find this balance between time spent on professional responsibilities and personal responsibilities. This has helped me discharge my duties effectively and enabled me to withstand and progress through the pressures of the corporate world.