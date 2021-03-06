Fidelity Bank Set To Organise Diaspora Webinar Series 

Fidelity Bank Plc is organising the most anticipated Diaspora Webinar Series, aimed specifically at enlightening Nigerian citizens’ resident abroad, on recent policy measures by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its attendant implications for Diaspora investments.

Aptly themed, “The New CBN FX Policy and Positive Impact To Diaspora Investments in Nigeria”, the inaugural edition of the Webinar Series slated for Saturday March 6, 2021 by 2pm, will also provide them with valuable insights, intelligence, and expertise on how to stay on top of their investments back home.

This virtual event promises to be thought-provoking and insightful with our Host, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, our Chief Host, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and our Special Guest of Honour, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

There will also be keynote speeches and panel discussion with other dignitaries and prominent Nigerian professionals including Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM); Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, Chairman and President of African Export-Import Bank, Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Lead Faculty, Tekedia Institute, Professor Olawale Sulaiman, renowned Neurosurgeon and Chairman of RNZ Global, among others.

Click HERE To register for the webinar.

The webinar is available to stream via ZOOM and YouTube.

For more enquiries, please send an email to DiasporaGroup@fidelitybank.ng.