FairMoney MFB Hosts the maiden edition of #BeYourOwnWoman webinar

With women at heart, FairMoney MicroFinance Bank engaged this year’s International Women’s day theme #BreakTheBias with the #BeYourOwnWoman initiative. This initiative is geared towards empowering women in the FairMoney community to become financially independent, create wealth, build and sustain their business, create personal brands as well as leverage financial options to scale up.

At the event which was hosted live as a webinar, extraordinary panelists such as Award-winning actress – Toyin Abraham, Founder of Money Africa, Tosin Olaseinde, Actress & Film Maker, Mariam Bakre and Actress/Entrepreneur, Anto Lecky who all shared their joys, struggles and triumph of their journey in a bid to inspire women.

Staying true to the essence of the webinar, FairMoney MFB supported 3 women – Ann Eneyi, a serving Corps Member who owns small drinks and beverage distribution business, Olufunmi Ehuwa, an indigenous online food vendor and Onyekachi Blessing Eze a ladies’ fashion wears seller, with small grants worth N100,000 each. These grants are aimed at supporting small businesses as well as encouraging personal development. In addition to the grants, FairMoney also made a promise to support these women and help them grow the best way they can while also encouraging those that didn’t win to keep their heads up as there’s definitely more freebies up for grabs.

At the webinar was Head, Marketing & Branding, FairMoney Microfinance Bank, Nengi Akinola, explained more on the initiative “We decided to kick off this initiative from the insight that women do not only bear the pressures of being excluded from daily opportunities but furthermore suffer unfair gender biases, while some lack access to credit and effective financial offerings. We decided to tackle this problem by creating a safe space, a community for women by women who wish to break the biases and gain equal opportunities for growth. Asides assembling a lineup of inspiring women to motivate women at the #BeYourOwnWoman webinar, we further provided small grants for small business owners and women seeking to be better versions of themselves. At FairMoney it is our goal to ensure we support everyone irrespective of their gender to gain access to necessary financial resources for growth. This is not just a mantra but a promise.”

Get on FairMoney MFB to enjoy Fair Banking for all; Free Secure Debit Cards, 3% Discount on Airtime & Data Purchases, FairSave with 10% interest p.a, 100 Free Bank Transfers monthly, Quick and Easy Loans in 5mins, 0% interest on 15-day loans, best rates on deposits, and lots more!

For all information and updates on FairMoney’s exciting offerings, follow FairMoney on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, or visit www.fairmoney.io