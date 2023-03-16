FairMoney is rebuilding Africa’s money story with the unveiling of its new acquisition, Payforce by FairMoney

FairMoney has completed the acquisition of PayForce, unveiled with the brand

name, Payforce by FairMoney. Payforce is Nigeria’s leading one stop merchants’ payment and financial services distribution platform, helping small

businesses receive payments seamlessly while earning extra income.

This acquisition is fuelled by FairMoney’s drive to take on the audacious task of rebuilding Africa’s money story.

Globally, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) receive cash

payments worth more than $19 trillion every year. There is a substantial potential to convert these payments into digital form and charge fees for the service.

In Africa, there are approximately 100 million MSMEs, with 42 million in Nigeria alone. It is estimated that consumer payments in Africa will reach $2.1 trillion by 2025, but currently, only 5% of these transactions are digitized and merchants are faced with the difficulty of collecting payments seamlessly .

To capitalize on this opportunity, coupled with the fragmented nature of the African payment landscape and the need for financial inclusion, banks, Fintech firms, and mobile money operators are developing innovative solutions.

With the acquisition of PayForce, FairMoney has taken on the daring goal of increasing its merchant base to 100,000 merchants in Nigeria, while building a robust network of financial services points to aid small businesses across the country.

FairMoney aims to accelerate the growth of small businesses in Africa, and also provide them with extra sources of income via selling financial services products.

FairMoney has emphasized that this move is another step forward in achieving its vision of closing the financial inclusion gap in emerging markets while sticking to its promise of providing top standard financial services to everyday people.

“For us, the heroes are the everyday people, small business owners and their

customers who get up everyday to chase their goals and achieve their dreams.

All we want to do is to be part of their success story and offer them the right

support and financial products they need ” said Laurin Hainy, Co-founder and

CEO of FairMoney.

Reacting to the successful acquisition of PayForce, Laurin added that “This acquisition revolves around the power of the ecosystem that we are building in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. We started FairMoney as a lender, but we realized that as we grew, the demand and desire of the people we serve was more than just lending, but a more robust platform that will help them tackle all their Financial needs.

It became clear to us that the counterparty for our regular users are merchants and small businesses owners. Merchants and retail are two sides of the same coin, and there is a need to build a larger ecosystem that serves both ecosystems, reducing the number of apps they need to interact with daily.

Our mission today has evolved and it is to Rebuild Africa’s money story, by expanding both merchant and consumer solutions and providing cutting edge financial innovations to the African continent”.

Oluwatomi Ayorinde Co-Founder and CEO of CrowdForce, the parent brand ofPayForce, also commented on the acquisition saying “This development is exciting for us at CrowdForce, it feels good for the team to be welcomed into

the FairMoney family. This move is in line with the expansion and growth

roadmap of the business. Our focus at the moment is ensuring the best experience for our merchants and customers, and we are excited for what the future holds for them”.

Perella Weinberg Partners served as financial advisor to FairMoney and Renaissance Capital Africa served as a financial advisor to CrowdForce on this transaction.

About FairMoney

FairMoney is currently the Most downloaded fintech app in Nigeria with over 10 million downloads and the #1 digital financial services provider in Nigeria. Our goal is to become the leading financial partner serving underserved consumers in large emerging markets. The company offers a range of digital financial products including, near-instant digital loans 24/7, investment products, savings, payments, and cards directly via its mobile app. The digital lending product

offering covers loans in tenor from 15-days to 24 months to MSMEs and consumers. The end-to-end application to loan offer process takes 5 minutes

and is fully digital with no physical touchpoints.

The company aspires for its over

6 million digital bank users to have a wholesome banking experience from P2P transfers and lending to debit cards, current accounts, investment products amongst other products.

About CrowdForce

Crowd Force started in 2017 as a data collection platform, but has expanded into merchant payments and B2B retail services with its sub brand “Payforce”, to help small business owners bridge the fragmented payment system in Africa and receive payments seamlessly.

After successfully collaborating with the Nigerian government to execute the largest social investment programme in Africa, the company has become one of the leading small business payment players in Nigeria, with plans to expand

into other African countries such as Ghana, Kenya and Ivory Coast in the near future.