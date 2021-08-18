FairMoney debuts investment offering with 21% return on Investment offer

FairMoney, the quick loan app which has morphed into FairMoney MicroFinance Bank, is expanding its offering to customers to include investment opportunities that offer interested customers a 21% annual return on investments, enabling uptakers to grow their wealth. This investment offer is open to both new and existing customers with a minimum deposit of NGN 100,000.00 to commence.

Fairmoney is debuting its investment offering with an impressive 21% annual rate of return, which is unmatched by similar instruments offered by conventional financial institutions.

The bank has gone one better by offering to cover the liquidation charges for Customers with investment in other instruments that will be interested in migrating their investments from instruments with low yield to FairMoney’s high yield invest instrument.

