Fairmoney assures investors of continued excellent wealth management at their sophomore cocktail event

FairMoney MicroFinance Bank, the leading credit-led digital bank offering a range of financial services including fixed deposit investments has assured its investors and fixed deposit customers of continued seamless, excellent and profitable investment products in Nigeria. This was the sentiments echoed by the brand at their sophomore Cocktail and Champagne party.

The event which was held recently in Lagos Nigeria, saw guests made up of both customers and staff all glammed up as they enjoyed an evening of soft music, fine dining and assorted exquisite cocktails, while networking and building connections.

The event, which was aimed at having one on one interactions with customers as well as building trust, served as an opportunity for FairMoney wealth managers to further reiterate their commitment to excellence and transparency while ensuring high-yielding investments for current and potential customers. Customers also seized the opportunity to give back positive testimonials of their experience with FairMoney.

FairMoney Microfinance Bank is one of the few fintech companies that offers high interest fixed deposit investments to customers, these investment products offer annual returns of up to 21% and are accessible to individuals and corporate organizations

Present at the FairMoney Cocktail and Champagne party were, HNIs, key investors and other key personalities within the FairMoney ranks including; Siddharth Kulkarni, Country Manager/Executive Sponsor Lending; Efeosa Omoruyi, Head of Liability Generation at Fairmoney; Henry Obiekea, VP Capital Markets; Nengi Akinola, Head Branding and Marketing, Kelechi Iwuagwu, Chief of Staff at FairMoney; Yaw Mante, Head of Finance among other notable personalities.

Speaking about the event and its significance for the FairMoney customers, Efeosa Omoruyi, Head of Liability Generation at FairMoney explained that “Since the introduction of the Fixed deposits investments products last year, customers have been enjoying high-yield investments while getting the best return on their investments. Our customers understand our proposition and have stuck with us, hence we put together this event to further assure them of our commitment to providing the best numbers obtainable, as well as giving them an opportunity to interact, network and gain better understanding of our products”

