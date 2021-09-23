Eystone Development Launches Gemstone Estate

Eystone Development, a property investment company in Lagos, recently launched its new Estate — Gemstone Estate. The launch, which took place on the 12th of August 2021 at Gemstone Estate, Idado, Ibeju Lekki had realtors, partners, and investors in attendance.

Speaking at the product launch, CEO of Eystone Development, Mr. Hassan Ismail said, “We are looking to revolutionize the housing and properties sector and the Gemstone Estate is a step in the right direction. It is strategically located in the heart of Eleko, Ibeju Lekki and investors would enjoy a beachfront experience as well as the presence of mega industries like Kelloggs, Dano Milk, Indomie, and so on”.

“The property title is approved excision, and our special launch offer would be going for 5,500,000 NGN, after which we begin selling at the price of 7,000,000 NGN. This is a rare real estate investment opportunity and we are looking forward to working with as many partners and investors who are willing to be a part of this project, added Mr. Sadiq Kosoko, the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

One of the realtors who attended the launch, Dr. Laide Okubena applauded Eystone for the new estate project. “This estate duly depicts its name, a Gemstone indeed. With its strategic location, the proposed features, and the level of work that has been done here so far, this is a deal nobody should miss out on. Eystone is doing great within the real estate sector despite being so young in the industry and we have to commend them for that.”

Onyinye Anusi, another realtor who was also present at the event also commended Eystone on the new product. “I am looking forward to the massive development that is going to happen in the area as a result of this estate. I would readily encourage any investor to take advantage of this product before it gets sold out because I know it will be in no time.”

Eystone Development is a property development company providing affordable housing projects across strategic locations in Nigeria. With a vision to make the homeownership process seamless and flexible for every Nigerian, the company offers affordable payment options at the barest minimum.