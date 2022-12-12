Executive Vice President- Global Trade Bank (EVP GTBA)- African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)

The Company

African Export Import Bank (the “Bank”) was established in October 1993 by a treaty signed and ratified by African Governments. Its shareholders are African Governments and/or their Central Banks financial institutions and private investors.

Established as a multilateral organisation, its purpose is the financing, promotion, facilitation and expansion of intra-African and extra-African trade. With headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, the Bank has branch offices in Abidjan, Abuja, Harare, Kampala, and Yaoundé.

In recent years, the Bank has experienced considerable growth. To build on this success, it is now implementing its 6th Strategic Plan covering the period 2022 – 2026. The plan is based on four Strategic Pillars namely: Intra-African Trade & AfCFTA implementation; Industrialisation & Export Development; Leadership in Global Trade Banking in Africa; and Financial Sustainability. One of these Strategic Pillars is being established as a Division within the Bank, known as the Global Trade Bank (“GTBA”).

The Bank has engaged the Willis Partnership to assist them with the recruitment of an Executive Vice President to provide leadership and strategic direction for the Global Trade Bank.

The Role

Based in Cairo, Egypt and reporting to the President & Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Executive Vice President, GTBA Bank (“EVP GTBA Bank”) is a member of the Bank’s Executive Management Forum (EXMAF) and is responsible for leading and developing a team of high-achieving professionals to manage a large and diverse portfolio of about USD 10 billion per year across Africa.

They will be expected to develop and implement strategies to boost Africa’s trade with the world including access to trade finance across the full spectrum of products and services. These include short-term products, such as import and export finance and other specialised trade finance facilities, including structured trade finance, forfaiting, factoring & supply chain finance, commodities finance, advisory, derivatives, trade services, letters of credit, and guarantees & correspondent banking. The EVP GTBA will also supervise syndications and overall asset distribution.

The EVP GTBA will spearhead the development of deep industrial knowledge in target sectors and lead the sourcing of new transaction opportunities through a broad professional network. The position is responsible for managing the entire value chain related to global trade banking including origination, due diligence, structuring/negotiating, and the closing of new transactions as well as managing all associated risks.

The EVP GTBA serves as the leader of the Global Trade Bank and as the liaison between the President and the Board of Directors, other Afreximbank business units and group support functions, investors, and other relevant stakeholders. They are expected to contribute to thought leadership and to foster a healthy workplace culture based on Afreximbank’s core values, to support professional development, staff well-being, as well as the transformation of the African continent.

The Candidate

Eligible candidates for this role must be able to demonstrate the following:

National of an African country (including dual citizens)

Relevant undergraduate degree and a post-graduate degree or professional qualification in lieu

Minimum of 15 years’ relevant experience in financial and investment services with a demonstrable track record in the banking industry at senior management level

Substantial experience of leading and managing trade-related banking, coupled with strong current knowledge of the African trade environment and key trade sectors

Strong business acumen, maturity and tact gained within multicultural environments, with experience of building successful relationships at the highest levels in government and the private sector

Excellent communication, business presentation and analytical skills

Proven stakeholder management experience coupled with strong decision-making and problem-solving skills.

If you believe you meet the eligibility criteria for this role and wish to apply, please send a full curriculum vitae to our retained Consultant, Robert Baldwin, at: robertbaldwin@willis-partnership.co.uk, quoting reference DGLTR/22.

Applications sent directly to the Bank will not be considered. The closing date for applications to be received is 31st January 2023.