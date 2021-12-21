Eromonsele Agboighale bags Leadership Award

Leadership Award presented to Eromonsele Agboighale by Prof. Antonio Ragusa

Dean and Founding President Rome Business School and Dr. Humphrey Akanazu, Country Director Rome Business School

Eromosole has exhibited great leadership qualities at various occasions during his program in Rome Business School Nigeria. He has also supported the school management team as a volunteer in steering most of our projects successfully and representing the school as a good Ambassador.

He deserves the award of the best volunteer given to him during his graduation ceremony