Enjoy the great benefits of Tang VIP

As we manage our funds, we may question how many deposit accounts one can own, with the myriad of financial products that offer returns on savings, however the deciding factor should satisfy your risk appetite and foster your financial goals.

These can be attained with the TANG VIP PLAN, a deposit based investment savings plan that offers a stable alternative to regular fixed savings accounts, protection for your funds, and financial security for your loved ones in unplanned unfortunate circumstances.

Giving no pressure to manage another long-term account, the Tang VIP Plan is a one year only policy term which pays out a tax-free invested amount with accrued interest at the time of maturity.

What you need to know about Tang VIP Plan:

➢ You get to choose your guaranteed life insurance coverage ( sum assured) with a low as 1,000 per annum: a minimum of N 50,000 and no maximum amount.

Note: Upon demise of policy holder within the contract period, this life Cover value in addition to your principal capital and interests are paid to your named beneficiary(ies).

➢ The policy duration is strictly one year which you can take advantage to plan accurately towards a goal.

➢ The minimum age for entry is 18 years, providing the perfect chance to get your grown teenagers on their investment plan. The maximum age of entry is 64 years.

➢ The minimum annual premium is N500,000, no maximum

➢ On maturity of the policy, the policyholder receives their fund value plus accrued interest.

Whatever reason you have for putting money aside, be rest assured that the Tang VIP plan aims to help you achieve your goal faster.

