EMTECH partners Global Infoswift on training program to boost financial inclusion

EMTECH, a fintech company for regulators and central bank, in partnership with Global Infoswift Consulting Limited (GIC) has launched FINREG Learn, a capacity-building program to empower Financial Regulation and Financial Service Providers in Navigating Fintech and Financial efforts across Africa.

According to the organisers, the programme is set to deliver rich content on dynamic and relevant topics of financial services in Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Regulatory Sandbox, and Open Banking.

Both companies noted that the program, which is dated to hold virtually from 14 to 18 March 2022, will gather experts in the sector to discuss innovations to enhance regulation and how it will enable regulators in financial services to manage financial risk.

Carmelle Cadet, Founder, and CEO of EMTECH stated the need for collaboration to achieve successful regulatory outcomes across the African financial sector.

“African central banks and regulators are moving forward with their innovation and digitization efforts to build resilient and stable financial markets across the continent, and in today’s world, there is a crucial need for collaboration and regulatory innovation to enable successful and sound outcomes that will impact more than one billion Africans across the continent,” Cadet said

She disclosed that the company is excited to welcome senior financial regulation and financial service professionals’ registrations via finreglearn.org.

Afolabi Oke, Founder and CEO, Global InfoSwift Consulting (GIC) Ltd explained that the program is designed with those involved in areas such as policy and regulation, strategy, innovation, compliance, risk management, IT, financial market infrastructure policy and oversight and payments management in mind

Adeola Azeez, Independent Non-Executive Director, Global Infoswift Consulting (GIC) noted that the program helps participants gain innovative solutions to challenges in the financial sector.

“We strive for delegates to gain deep insights into actionable solutions to challenges they face and together to be the accelerators of the transformative changes in technology-driven financial services evolution across the African continent,” Azeez said.

However, the CEO noted that the platform will consist of different groups that will address questions on matters relating to different countries across Africa and their way of financial management and regulation.