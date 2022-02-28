Employee engagement conference: FITC to equip organisations with strategies on employees’ engagement, retention

FITC, the innovation-led and technology-driven knowledge organization is set to hold the second edition of its Employee Engagement and Experience Conference (E3) focused on strategies for employee engagement and retention in the new normal.

The FITC E3 conference themed “Re-Imagining Talent Performance: Employee Engagement and Retention Strategies (Managing Rewards, Culture and Employee Well-being)” scheduled to hold on Wednesday 23rd and Thursday 24th of March 2022 will provide a forum for business executives and leaders to navigate the issues of rewards, organisational culture and employee wellbeing for improved productivity and organizational performance.

It is no longer news that the pandemic has changed the way organizations work, from physical to a remote and/or hybrid mode of work, an evolution in work practices that has necessitated business leaders to rethink employee engagement strategies, and develop new mechanisms for reward, culture, and employee wellbeing to enhance and strengthen employee morale and productivity.

The FITC Employee Engagement and Experience Conference (E3) will bring to the stage, top c-suite executives, subject matter experts, and professionals from across the world who will share insights on contemporary employee retention strategies to meet the needs and demands of the workforce in the new normal.

The two-day virtual event will be outfitted with an erudite and very experienced line-up of speakers consisting of talent development managers and human resources experts, who will be sharing their wealth of knowledge on how they have engaged and retained employees, by remodelling and in some cases overhauling old organisational culture and adopting a more strategic approach to achieve improved employee experiences, thereby ensuring improved staff productivity and enhanced organisational performance.

To register for the FITC Employee Engagement and Experience (E3) Conference 2022, click HERE

The speakers’ line-up include; Abike Wesey, divisional head, human capital management, Heritage Bank Plc; Tominiyi Oni, group human resources director, Tropical General Investment; Folake Adeniyi-Adeleye, regional HR director, ORACLE Africa and certified executive coach; Olumide Sholanke, senior human resources executive; and Yemi Faseun, human resources executive among others.

The conference aims to share insights on how organizations have adapted their employee retention strategies to meet the needs and demands of the workforce in the workplace today, examine the core drivers of employee engagement and how they have radically shifted, rethink corporate culture to create a sense of belonging for employees across different locations, generations and cultural backgrounds, explore how to effectively manage employee rewards, engagement and retention by leveraging technology, and share best practices in redefining employee engagement for enhanced productivity.

Chizor Malize, MD/CEO, FITC, in her comments on the event noted that it was important for organizations to constantly review their employee engagement and experience strategies as it was critical for their organizational growth.

She emphasised the need for organizations to ensure that their employee engagement and experience strategies align with their distinct brand values and priorities. Organizations that want to be known for speed and automation for instance, need to have a great work environment that is technology-driven and enabled and the organization must be intentional about the tools required to achieve the desired outcome.

“There is the need for business leaders and organizations to re-evaluate employee experience and retention strategies that will positively impact their staff across generations, boost productivity and increase performance and growth.”

“For instance, Gen Z employees have characteristics that make them unique, and as such, it is important to develop strategies around these traits. Some of these traits include vitality, agility, autonomy and association. Organizations can deploy surveys to help them better understand Gen Z employees’ engagement level and the necessary strategies to keep them engaged and challenged. They also need to be informed about the importance of wellness and collaboration” Malize noted.

FITC developed the E3 Conference as a global platform where people and organizations, driven by a collective commitment can converge to understand how to better manage the balance between employee experience, and the adoption of innovations to ensure a viable future for their organisations.

It would be recalled that last year’s FITC E3 conference which held on the organization’s proprietary and innovative 5,000 capacity virtual conferencing platform called the Convener, had four plenary sessions, four breakout sessions with more than twenty-five speakers on ground to discuss and analyse trending topics such as the Future of Work, Achieving Employee Engagement & Experience, Building an Agile Workforce in a Digital Environment: Imperatives, Risks & Control, Employee Engagement: Strategies for Business Growth, Building Optimum Employee Experience & Satisfaction in the New Normal, HR Data Analytics, Talent Management Strategies, Implementing Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP) in the new workplace and Survivor’s Guilt. A networking arena and other fascinating highlights were part of the experience participants benefitted from at the conference.

FITC was established in 1981 as a limited by guarantee non-profit professional service organization, based on the Company’s Act of 1968. It was created in response to the recommendations of the Pius Okigbo Committee, which was set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1976 to review the financial service system.

Under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Nigerian Bankers’ Committee, FITC has since remained committed to the advancement in knowledge content that is creatively designed to reinforce the Nigerian financial system.

The Premier knowledge Institution has continuously equipped professionals in the Nigerian Financial Service Sector and other sectors for over 40 years with industry-relevant knowledge, which has helped professionals in navigating and advancing their careers while building on its member firm’s success through its clear vision, strong corporate values, and its culture of excellence.