Emerging Africa wins ESG Investment Firm of the Year at Businessday’s BAFI Awards

Emerging Africa Group, a leading African Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) focused investment group was recognised at the BusinessDay BAFI Awards as they emerged winner of ESG Investment Firm of the Year.

The group has continued to demonstrate exemplary leadership in the ESG space with many notable feats to their name.

Also awarded was one of the Subsidiaries of the Group, the Fintech FundAll Technologies Solutions Ltd which bagged the B2B Payment App of the Year.

FundAll continues to evolve since its acquisition by the Emerging Africa Group and new leadership led by CEO, Abimbola Shopeju.