Earn six figures monthly as a web developer in Nigeria

Do you need guidelines on how to start a successful career in web development? Would you love to expand your web development skills? Either ways, even if you're a startup, or a professional, you need job website to apply for web development jobs and earn six figures monthly in Nigeria.

From there you can start building your portfolio and a long-term career as a web developer. Before you rush to apply, let's consider few facts and guide that will give you a road map to succeed as a web developer.

If you read to the end of this page, congratulations – In this guide we’ll look into the following:

● Is web development a right career choice?

● What is web development?

● The difference between a web developer and a web designer.

● Types of web development.

● 5 simple steps to becoming a successful web developer

● Where to find web development jobs in Nigeria.

● Conclusion.

The internet we use today can not find it’s place to the world without the idea and input of web developers. And as long as internet remains in existence, pursuing a career in web development, will forever be a very wise choice. Think of it this way; when you login to websites like jumia, konga, and even google to find information, product or services, the interface is handled by web specialists, the back-end which your cached information are transmitted and utilized are all written by web developers using specific computer and programming languages. Now, let’s deep in to more content of this page to help you decide which area of web development suits your passion and ego.

Should we go? Are you ready to start your career in web development today?

Is web development a right career choice?

Without mincing words, the right answer to this question is ‘yes’. Looking at the internet today, everything is done therein. If you can choose to pursue this skill with passion, you’ll certainly wake up to realize that you’ve mastered what the common men would think is impossible.

Do you know what? Almost every industry ‘medical, law, insurance…etc, and even transport industries(logistics) are leveraging the internet either through apps or websites to reach global customers, and other interesting facts behind carrying out transaction via internet. All these are made possible by coding, and are the works of web developers. If you’re thinking of joining this industry, you are on the right tract.

Before you delve into it, let’s guide you on the basics…

What is web development?

Web development is simply the process and procedures involve in building web infrastructures like web applications(software) and websites accessible through the internet, or private network known as an intranet. A web developer works with computer programming languages and codes to achieve his aim. This is to connote the thesis that a web developer, is entirely different from a web designer; and as such, as a web developer you must learn programming languages and their coding methodology to achieve your height.

All these platforms we are using are powered by web developers. From simple or static web pages, e-commerce site like jumia.com, banking app like paye.ng, social media applications to content management systems (CMS) like WordPress are programmed via coding by web developers. You should opt in to become a voice in the industry if you have the passion to learn, execute and expand.

The difference between a web developer and a web designer?

Starting from who a web developer is? Just as the name implies, a web developer is responsible for the functional component of a web building project. He’s responsible for building the engine of the website, to correlate with the information the front-end of the website or app will pass to the users. On the other hand, a designer I only responsible for the visual and aesthetic component of the website, he works on the layout, looks and layout of the project dashboard, and every other visual part of the website as it appear to the users.

In other words, a web developer is an engineer whose work involves gathering the prototype of design done by a web designer and bring them to function as expected by implementing his programming skills. This is to further enlighten each and aspiring web developer out there, and to guide every web developer jobs applicant out there that web development is entirely different from a web designer, even the programming languages and styling languages used by both specialties are different to every extent.

A web designer in reality is simply a web graphic designer, who is responsible for the designing and styling (coloring, formatting) of the internet projects hired to work on, while a web developer works by bringing the design and styling to perform the function expected. For example, a web designer who designs the prototype and visual formats of what a banking app should look like, before its users, may not be able to integrate each of the buttons to perform the transaction the user expected, thus require a web developer to take the project to the final stage.

A web developer is also responsible in building and maintaining the core components, framework and all functional needs of a web infrastructure, software, application and website. They must know how to convert a design and styling done by a designer into a functional website, leveraging simple coding languages such as HTML, python, PHP, SQL, MYSQL, JavaScript, CSS etc.

Types of web development

If you want to become a successful web developer in Nigeria earning six figures monthly, there’s need to be specific in the area of specialties you leverage. On this basis, we’ll be discussing the three main types of web development, and the skills needed to master each. From there you can decide which one to go for.

Front-end web development:

The front-end is the visible parts of the website that interacts with clients and users. The front-end of a website ranges from the menus, drop-downs, etc. to footers. As a front-end developer, you’re expected to master these programming languages and frameworks like Hyper-text markup language (HTML), Cascading style sheet (CSS), and JavaScript – which is responsible for animation and any motioning part of the website. Any exterior part and look of a website is powered by these languages.

Back-end web development:

The back-end is the unseen or invisible part of the website which is responsible for the websites’ functionalities. The storage of users information, the reality of the website and every other thing that the website was meant for, is as the result of the back-end development. The back-end web development also deals with database processing, servers integration, applications and every other critical work of a web building project.

As a back-end developer, you’re surely expected to master these programming languages; PHP, SQL, MYSQL, Node JS, Mongo DB, Python, Ruby etc. in order to be able to build, initiate, and integrate applications from the front-end web developer into the functions they are to serve (back-end). So as a back-end developer, you are expected to make the features proscribed by the front-end developer to operate correctly.

Full-stack web developer:

A full stack developer combines the work of both the front-end and back-end developers. Just as we said earlier that a web designer can become a developer, he can transcend to becoming a full-stack developer. But the catch and the tips we’ve slated out since our days in the internet is that, it’s easier to become a full-stack developer if you started with front-end developer, and later learned back-end development along.

Now that you know the difference between the three main types of web development, you can easily switch your attention to one that suits your passion and ego. I know a good number of you would trigger you to choose full-stack development. But let me make it clear to you, that you should start from one, which is front-end development precisely.

5 simple steps to becoming a successful web developer

To become a successful web developer is simple if everything is done rightly. Here’s an overview of the steps taken to become a successful developer so far, and how you can start today, or scale your existing career of web development in Nigeria:

Enroll on the necessary training

The very first step towards building a successful career in web development in Nigeria is to enroll in a paid web development practical course on digital skill marketplace like Udemy or Coursera. Upon completion of your training, and assignment assigned to you upon completion, you’ll be offered certificate of completion and excellence. That’s a milestone.

Don’t get lost here, even if you’re a computer science graduate of any Nigerian university or college, it’s still not enough to boast of the certificate, without knowing how to implement your programming skills well, and on a wide broad context, and project. This is because no Nigerian university give hand-on practical on web development and coding. You only need to practice independently aside the theories taught in universities, and that’s where course marketplace comes in to play.

Develop technical skills in web development and programming

To build a career in this field, prospective web developers master these two core programming components: A front-end developer should develop hand-on technical skills in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

A back-end developer should master frameworks such as Backbone, Bootstrap, and Foundation. And also develop hand-on skills on building applications. As such must be proficient in back-end languages techniques such as SQL, PHP, Ruby, Java, Mongo DB, Node js and tools such as SQL and MYSQL servers.

Regularly practice what you learn

Every programmer as well as experts from other fields of technicalities learn, and grow by practicing. As a web developer looking for building a successful career in the field, head on to GitHub and create an account there; you can push code to the site. If you’re GitHub profile ks active, you can attract the attention of serious employers searching through stacks of resumes. Companies and employers don’t only demonstrate the works out on by a programmer in solving programming-related issues, but they also head on to thinking of the strategies behind those solutions. That’s where you can grab the attention you need to become a successful web developer in Nigeria.

Launch your online portfolio

Your online portfolio will always stand as your guarantor and CV. Your prospective employer would want to see your previous jobs well-done. If you don’t have this, you certainly may be stumbling with frustration. You need to research on the best software to create online portfolio, then choose one..

A web developer without a functional service website is just like a driver without a car. And as such, may be impossible to even secure an interview, lest alone talk of securing high paying clients and jobs.

Build your online presence via social media

The last thing you need to succeed in building your web development career in Nigeria is to establish a strong social presence. You need to create profile on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Use the bio to tell the world in brief who you are and the service you offer.

Final words

To become anything in this life, you need to research and learn the basics down to the most critical part of it. To earn six figures monthly as a web developer in Nigeria is not easy as it sounds. But it’s possible. First, you need to stake and sacrifice your time in learning. Follow this guide and what other successful developers are doing. Good luck!