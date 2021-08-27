DBN Annual Lecture Series 2021

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc specially invites you to its 2nd Annual Lecture Series themed Resilient Innovation: MSMEs’ Adaptability in Uncertain Times.
The DBN Annual Lecture Series is a thought leadership initiative that provides a platform for a robust exchange of ideas to overcome the challenges MSMEs face, especially in the wake of the COVID pandemic and its economic impact on Small businesses.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
MSMEs, Regulators, Development Partners, MDAs, Participating Financial Institutions, and the General Public.
Theme: Resilient Innovation: MSMEs’ Adaptability in Uncertain Times
Date: Tuesday, August 31st, 2021
Time: 9 am
Venue: Virtual Via ZOOM
To attend, click here: bit.ly/DBNLecture21
KEYNOTE SPEAKER:
Dr Benedict Okey Oramah, President & Chairman, Board of Directors,
African Export-Import Bank.
PANELLISTS:
Dr Ola Brown, Founder, Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Group
Habiba Ali, MD/CEO Sosai Renewable Energies
IyinAboyeji, Founder, Future Africa
Aisha Ibrahim, Coordinator, Kaduna Start-up & Entrepreneurship Programme
Dr Amy Jadesimi, Advisory Board Member, UNDP Africa Human
Development Report
Hosts:
Chairman, Board of Directors, Dr Shehu Yahaya;
Managing Director/CEO, Mr Tony Okpanachi