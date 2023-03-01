Daniel Akintola: Meet Africa’s streaming TV industry disruptor

Daniel Akintola is the MD/C.E.O, Danny Brooks Technologies, a pan african streaming media powerhouse, catering for several OTT broadcasting needs (such as CDN infrastructure, Playout Servers & CTV Apps Development & Monetization covering: Roku, Vewd, Vizio, LG webOS, Samsung Tizen, Apple TV, Android , Fire TV, iOS and Android Xbox) of a plethoral of broadcasting heavyweights such as Love World Television Networks, R.C.C.G, Lagos State Government, Radio Nigeria and many others. He is a fintech expert turned media tech geek duly certified by TV Masters from Thinkbox UK, and also an alumnus of the pretigious Harvard Business School.

Among several prestigious awards on Daniel’s feathers are the Virtual Media Network’s Top 100 Creatives in Nigeria and also the highly celebrated Business Day Top 100 Fastest-Growing SMEs in Nigeria

In about the last 20yrs, he has been a repository of media tech ideation to most broadcast industry players across the African continent until when he chose to swim against the tide, by floating a JV with the largest church in Africa (RCCG) aimed at liberating African media consumers from their pay TV slave masters by co-founding OH PRIME TV (Africa’s 1st multi-screen FAST streaming platform).

FAST stands for Free Ad-supported Streaming TV which includes streaming linear TV programs without paying for any subscription. It is an expanded version of conventional TV that is streamed over internet-connected devices like CTV. A few examples of the deep pocket FAST streaming giants in the West that you may recognize are Pluto TV, Xumo, Tubi, Peacock, The Roku Channel, IMDBTV, and Samsung TV+. Even though OH PRIME TV is a local streaming platform barely known to NON AFRICANS in the West, they are tenaciously strategic gaining about eyeballs visibilty, hence, some A-list OH PRIME TV owned channels are now resident in Visha app which comes pre-installed on mobile phones made by China’s Transsion—makers of phone brands like Tecno, Infinix, and Itel, which are ubiquitous in Africa. According to research firm IDC, Transsion recorded over 40% of smartphone sales in Africa in the last quarter of 2019. As more Africans are coming online by the minute, it is very likely that they will use these Transsion phones, and when they do, OHP app users will keep increasing.

With a population of more than 1 billion people in Africa, the arrival of Google’s Equiano fibre network and Starlink satellite internet in Nigeria makes Africa the next battleground for tv streaming giants. Today, OH PRIME TV, which is the most Afro-centric in her channel offerings catering for all Franco-phones and Anglophones, is a dominant local player. It was launched in November 2021. The strongest competitive hedge that OHP has over other OTT industry players in the entire African market is the scope of her coverage, not to talk of the ripple effects of the endorsement of the brand by Pst. E.A Adeboye (Daddy G.O) and the use of the RCCG global presence in 192 nations of the world. OHP as a local player also has a deeper relationship with the industry, content producers, and media houses; and they don’t have the payment barriers some foreign streaming apps have. Not only do OHP allow Africans to use their streaming platform for free, they allow them to use their platform at ultra low data consumption rate. While Airtel/Glo/Super TV are only accessible to their subscribers, OHP’s closest rival (AVO) is accessible on 6 devices content to 6 platforms.

Core USPs of OH PRIME TV

* OHP is accessible on 59 devices.

* OHP offers 400+ premium channels free while none of her competitors has more than 50 channels.

* OHP offers channels in the 7 most spoken languages of the world (Including Swahili).

As a part of OHP’s service to both her content partners and OTT platforms/operator clients, they provide ad monetisation and ad operation services as a part of their offering. Usinghigh-tech (SSAI) stitcher and working with 40+ demand partners with Real Time Bidding RTB. They work with different models including revenue share and inventory split, or alternatively they’re happy just providing the technology and letting their partners handle the ad operations. The future for OH ORIME TV is powerful because it is providing a massive opportunity for African media distributors to explore new revenue streams and reach a new base of audience digitally.

So How Does OHP Advertising Work?

Advertising on OHP can be bought via programmatic auctions. It’s typically arranged with the platform owners mainly using the same ad-buying tools they’d use online. The next step is contextual advertising, where channel operators will align relevant brands with themed channels and content that fit their target audience’s interests.

The same CTV advertising done today within subscription services can also be done in the FAST ecosystem. Advertisers can work with programmatic solutions to run dynamic overlays, split screen spots, and even brand and product insertions. You can view examples of these ads or get a deeper explanation of how this works in this ungated whitepaper.

OHP’s Advertising Opportunities in a Nutshell

Here is an excellent ROI game changing opportunity for advertisers for three reasons:

Her growth potential: The platform currently offers 400+ live TV channels FREE, available 24/7, and have no access limitations. Her current monthly usage engagement is 12.7million across all her 59 supported devices, hence, it’s easy to see how viewership will continue to grow.

Higher intent and attention: Quality thematic content appeals to easy-to-define target groups (=intent) and can generate greater audience attention.

Personalization will increase: Beyond adding contextual advertising capabilities, OHP mgt is now embedding AI inside FAST to personalize viewing guides, increasing target audience viewership.