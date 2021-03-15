Custodian’s Foundation Commissions Road Rehabilitation Projects in Lagos

Thursday, March 11, 2021, was a historic day for residents and commuters of Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria as Custodian Investment PLC handed over 2 road rehabilitation projects to the Lagos State Government.

Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation (CSRF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Custodian Investment PLC embarked on community development projects to rehabilitate roads around its base of operations. In the last quarter of 2020, the company financed and executed the repair of a broken portion of Commercial Avenue, an important link-road between Murtala Muhammed and Herbert Macaulay roads in the commercial area of Yaba.

The second road rehabilitation project took place in the first quarter of 2021 and focused on the rebuilding of damaged drainages, construction of road pavements and the installation of street lamps at Chapel Street, Sabo, Yaba. These completed projects were officially handed over to the Lagos State Government on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The handover event was attended by the Governor of Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (represented by his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeoye), Hon. Kayode Adejare Omiyale, Chairman of Yaba LCDA, Hon. Moshood Oshun, Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Lagos Mainland II Constituency, the Group Managing Director of Custodian Investment PLC, Mr. Wole Oshin, CEO of CSRF, Mrs. Olubunmi Aderemi among other government officials and invited guests.

Speaking to the press at the event, Mrs. Olubunmi Aderemi remarked that; “the Chapel street rehabilitation will certainly contribute to the improvement of the standards of living of community members, as well as help the general public.”

For more information about the Foundation, the Sabo, Yaba road projects, and its other charity projects, you can visit CSRF’s official website here: https://custodianplc.com.ng/csr-foundation