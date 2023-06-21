Crypto News Round-Up: BNB and Avalanche emerge as favourites for cross-border payments, Caged Beasts launch unique referral programme

One of Russia’s largest banks, Rosbank, has started paying for imports with crypto, signalling the utility of crypto assets to facilitate cross-border transactions more efficiently than fiat currencies. This article will look at how BNB and Avalanche (AVAX) fare as tokens for cross-border transactions. It will also look at how Caged Beasts (BEASTS), a meme coin in presale, can compete with the likes of BNB and AVAX with its transparent token.

BNB: Simplifying Cross-Border Payments

BNB, the native token of the Binance ecosystem, has gained significant popularity for its various use cases and the backing of the leading cryptocurrency exchange. One of its notable strengths lies in its ability to simplify cross-border payments. By utilising the Binance Smart Chain, BNB enables users to transfer funds rapidly and cost-effectively across international boundaries. This efficiency is a result of BNB’s underlying blockchain infrastructure, which boasts high scalability and low transaction fees.

Moreover, BNB’s wide adoption within the Binance ecosystem enhances its utility for cross-border payments. As Binance is a globally recognised exchange, BNB serves as a common token for trading and exchange purposes. This accessibility and liquidity make BNB a convenient choice for individuals and businesses seeking to send and receive funds seamlessly across borders, with reduced reliance on traditional banking systems.

AVAX: Empowering a Financial World Sans Borders

Avalanche (AVAX) is another altcoin that has made significant strides in cross-border payments. Built on the Avalanche platform, AVAX offers unique features that empower borderless transactions. The Avalanche network utilises a consensus protocol known as Avalanche consensus, enabling rapid transaction confirmations and high throughput. This allows AVAX to facilitate quick and efficient cross-border transfers, making it an appealing option for users who prioritise speed and scalability.

Additionally, AVAX’s interoperability with other blockchains adds to its strengths as a cross-border payment solution. The Avalanche platform supports the creation of custom subnets, allowing for the integration of external blockchains and their respective assets. This interoperability expands AVAX’s reach and enables seamless connectivity with various cryptocurrencies and tokens, further enhancing its utility for cross-border transactions.

Caged Beasts: The New Face of Meme Coins

In the plethora of options in the world of altcoins, Caged Beasts, a meme coin in presale, has emerged as a versatile platform with its transparent policies. What sets it apart is its unique referral program, which allows token holders to get rewards with their unique referral codes. When someone purchases Caged Beasts using a referral code, the code owner receives 20% of the deposit instantly in ETH, BNB, or USDT. This incentivises the community to promote the project, driving adoption rates and potentially attracting more investors.



Transparency and openness about liquidity policies are crucial for building trust in the crypto community. Caged Beasts addresses this by openly sharing that 75% of its tokens are reserved for the presale, with the remaining portion dedicated to marketing efforts. This transparent policy could give an edge to BEASTS when competing with the likes of BNB and AVAX.

The Final Take

The emergence of crypto for cross-border payments can potentially open the floodgates for crypto adoption. The trend could see the likes of BNB and AVAX benefit massively. Caged Beasts can bank on its transparent policies and unique referral system to gain an edge when it locks horns with giants like BNB and AVAX.

For more about Caged Beasts (BEASTS):

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS