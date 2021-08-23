Crown Interactive offers “Innovative Smart Grant” to Nigerian manufacturers, FMCG distributors and raw material suppliers.

LAGOS, Nigeria, August 21, 2021 – As part of its ongoing Automate and Collaborate campaign, Crown Interactive has announced its “Innovate Smart” grant to Nigerian manufacturers, distributors of fast-moving consumer goods and suppliers of raw materials. It is offering its CICOD Supply Chain Software at no charge for 1 year to 20 companies in the Nigerian market that meet specified criteria. The promotion represents a value of N20 million delivered to each firm in terms of the technology offered and support service rendered.

The special offer presents Crown Interactive’s Supply Chain Management solution to the selected firms and their supply chains. Selected companies will be offered the CICOD Suite of Business Support Systems (BSS) free of charge for the first 12 months. Subsequently, it will be available at a monthly fee of N12,000/user but with no obligation on the company to continue to use the service. Other benefits include free software implementation and training as well as export promotions opportunities and access to inventory finance.

The applications within the CICOD BSS can be easily integrated to existing systems within an organization’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software or operated independently to provide a platform for automating key business processes. Crown Interactive’s solution is designed to address common challenges relating to the manufacturing supply chain, including customer order, inventory and workflow management and provides a platform for electronic payments and inventory finance.

Commenting on the promotion, Wumi Oghoetuoma, Managing Director of Crown Interactive said “we believe that design thinking and technology have combined to redefine the business landscape and that manufacturers that aspire to succeed cannot afford to be left behind. We look forward to showing selected companies the impact of our supply chain software on their operations. Over a year, we are confident that these companies will testify of the impact of our solution in terms of lowering costs, building partnerships for future business growth, balancing their product supply with market demand, and enhancing the customer experience.”

The offer is open exclusively to enterprises involved in manufacturing, key distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, and suppliers of raw materials that are either exporters or have demonstrated an interest in exporting their products. To apply, the firms must also engage over 50 employees and report an annual turnover of over N100 million. Interested firms should submit their applications online at www.bit.ly/cicodgrants . Applications open on Saturday, August 21 and close on Friday, September 3, 2021. Selected companies will be announced on September 8, 2021.

About Crown Interactive

Crown Interactive is a technology software company with its head office in Lagos, Nigeria. Established in 2005, the firm is dedicated to providing innovative business and system process solutions to customer centric organisations across the world. Crown Interactive’s business model is to enable technology to promote industry collaboration and new business models. Its CICOD bouquet of software applications are designed to automate critical business processes back-office operations workflow, inventory management, customer management and billing. The firm’s software applications are used by organisations involved in manufacturing as well as utilities, inland revenue services and SMEs.