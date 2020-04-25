Covid-19 – Why affordable housing matters

Housing and the built environment have a profound impact on human health-WHO As the world battles the covid-19 pandemic, one of the most life changing events of the century, countries struggle to revive their people as well as their economies. The number of confirmed cases in Nigeria grows exponentially and has shed light on the need for better infrastructure across all sectors.

As the virus travelled through countries around the world, there have been some guidelines to reduce the casualty figures. A lockdown, social distancing and hygiene. With these measures recommended by experts, we are likely to ‘flatten the curve’ and prevent more spread.

While these measures appear simple, they emphasize the need for decent homes and strengthen our resolve as an organisation to stay committed to affordable housing and housing solutions for Nigerians.

As we focus on ensuring affordable, decent homes for various Nigerian families, we see that these measures affect various people differently: A reduction in exposure-through a lockdown is necessary to curb the spread of this disease and this has resulted in positive results in some countries. A lockdown involves a lot more as many organisations require their staff to work from home. A successful work from home structure is impossible without a comfortable home which will allow the staff to function at their best-as if they were in the office environment. Citizens without decent homes-adequate space and facilities are unable to perform their duties optimally and the effect of the pandemic is felt even more. At such times, crime may also be on the rise and the homeless, those in informal or slums are at greater risk of attacks.

Social distancing without a decent home-How possible?

Social distancing requires us to keep a distance of at least 2 metres (now 4metres) from the other person and if there is a suspected case, such person should be isolated from others completely. However, where we have families of 6 living in 20sqm homes, probably sleeping in one room, the rapid spread of such diseases is inevitable. With the first few cases of the pandemic in Nigeria, many people in rural areas and slums were assured of some form of immunity as the numbers showed that at least 80% of confirmed cases were middle to upper class Nigerians who just returned from trips abroad. However, hidden somewhere in the facts is that these middle-upper class Nigerians, living in decent homes, have domestic help who come in close contact with them. These staff go back to their own families in these slums or homes with poor

facilities. If there is any infection from any of these travellers to their domestic staff, the families and neighbours of such staff at a greater risk as they use public transportation, use crowded facilities and have little or no access to healthcare. Once again, housing stands as major factor of the pandemic risk to individuals.

In Nigeria , at least 33% of households lack access to clean water-WHO, 2014. The implication of the above research at a time like this is grave. Lack of access to clean water puts many families in poor health with various diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, malaria amidst others. In addition to the fact people with little or no access to water cannot afford the recommended 20 seconds of handwashing to prevent

infection of covid19, the presence of pre-existing conditions identifies such patients as high -risk and accounts for most fatalities. Access to clean water and sanitation is one of the key components required for a decent home as defined by the UN-HABITAT and the absence of this component is dangerous to the citizens and the nation.

A decent home is desirable by everyone. Dream homes are not always achievable, but a decent home is a basic human right which all citizens should enjoy. At such a difficult time, with the dangerous and fast-growing coronavirus threatening our nation, the importance of affordable housing has become more pertinent. A safe, decent home, with security of tenure, adequate space and well-planned areas has many

advantages which include reducing the risks of the spread of diseases. For the millions who are most vulnerable, we must do all that we can to salvage the existing situation. The pandemic has come and met us unprepared, but the lesson is to ensure that we do not falter in our mandate.

While we acknowledge that we have barely put a dent in the housing deficit even with the large number of homes we have been able to build, we are encouraged to do more as we see a direct relationship between our work and the needs of citizens at such times. And we will do all it takes to ensure that more Nigerians have access to the homes they deserve.

Family Homes Funds is a social housing financing organisation set up to provide Nigerians on low-income with affordable homes and solutions. It was incorporated as a public-private organisation promoted by the Federal Government of Nigeria as part of its Social Intervention Programme with initial shareholding by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority. Over the last two years, the fund has financed up to 3600 homes in Delta, Kano, Ogun, Kaduna and Nasarawa States. The fund has recently commenced other projects in Bauchi, Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states particularly focused on

resettling IDPs into decent homes as they rebuild their families. Other states are in the pipeline. In addition to financing the construction of homes, FHFL has developed solutions which include affordable home loans assistance and rental housing to ensure progress in both the demand and supply side of the Nigerian housing industry. Family Homes Funds projects have employed up to 18,000 at various levels (skilled and unskilled) with plans to ensure the employment of up to 1.5 million Nigerians in the next five years. Family Homes Funds homes are available from N2.99M with flexible payment options.