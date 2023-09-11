Contractors, it’s never been easier to find genuine clients!

Although the demand for construction work, services and products shows no sign of waning, the situation isn’t always so rosy for contractors, construction firms and anyone supplying building materials. However, in Nigeria there’s a solution that allows them to find genuine clients quickly and easily while saving time and money. Naturally, you’re asking yourself how.

Whether you’re a contractor, the owner of a construction company or a supplier of building materials, you’ll agree that there are three factors that most hinder the survival and growth of your business. The first is dealing with potential clients that waste your time and the second is the struggle to be noticed in the sea of competition. The third is the inability to create and build the ‘image’ you’d like and to prove to new, potential clients that you will provide a high quality, professional service and that it’s you they should hire or buy the product from. And all this despite your skill, competence, professionalism, and the immense effort you put in.

It’s often the case that the relationship between a contractor or construction company and the client who hires them is unpredictable or strained for a whole variety of reasons. A lot of the time, the customer doesn’t have a clear idea of what they want, so they fail to explain accurately to the contractor what they expect, which results in misunderstandings and both sides feeling aggrieved. Poor communication between the two parties is often the result of the client expecting the contractor or construction company to carry out work that is not within their remit or when they aren’t a local firm.

Finances very often are also a root cause of a rocky relationship between contractors or construction firms and clients. Some clients like to haggle or refuse to pay the amount that the contractor or service provider values the job at. Therefore, one of the basic aims for any contractor or construction company is to find genuine clients with whom they will have a productive relationship with both parties satisfied by the result.

Although you strive for perfection and are dedicated to carrying out your work professionally and fulfilling your client’s wishes, there are bound to be times when you struggle to find new customers and you fail to stand out from the crowd when it comes to competition. You want your name or the name of your company to be a synonym for reliability and quality and to be unique and prominent among your competitors.

A platform that saves you time and money

Let’s return to the question at the beginning of the article: how can contractors, construction companies and suppliers of building materials find genuine clients quickly and easily while saving time and money? The answer lies in a platform that connects these two parties for their mutual satisfaction and gain.

Daibau.ng is an online construction and renovation platform that successfully acts as a go-between for those offering and those requiring building services. The aim and mission of this platform is to make life easier for both parties. Anyone who needs work done in their home or business premises can now easily find a contractor or construction company that specialises in the exact work that needs carrying out and that can complete the job at the required location and within a timeframe which suits the client.

All the client needs to do is to fill in and submit an enquiry via the portal providing a description of the project, i.e. what work needs carrying out, the planned start and finish date for the work, and the location. If they so wish, they can also submit photos or sketches to give contractors a clearer picture of what they need.

On the other side, this also means contractors, construction companies and suppliers of building materials can reach new clients quickly and easily. If you fall into this category, you can create a profile free of charge, attach photographs of work you’ve done, and introduce yourself to a huge number of potential clients.

Hundreds and hundreds of clients are waiting for you to reply to their enquiry seeking contractors and service providers and for you to accept the job. All you need to do is sign up to the platform. After submitting your application with the required information, you will be contacted by phone and, if necessary, you’ll be asked to provide any missing data. In this way, you’ll find genuine clients who are clear about what they want and are serious about wanting to proceed with the work.

When it comes to receiving information about potential projects, there is also the option to turn on filters according to your wishes and preferences, so you won’t have to deal with enquiries that are of no interest to you or are outside your field of expertise. In addition, there is the possibility to receive daily notifications about projects that you may be interested in via email and through the app. If you’re interested in accepting an enquiry, your future client’s contact details will be forwarded to you, and they will also receive yours. Then all that’s left is to get in touch with one another and work out the details.

The platform offers a free trial, which is limited to a certain number and value of projects. However, for a small annual subscription, contractors, construction companies and suppliers of building materials can experience all the benefits the platform offers, have access to numerous enquiries, set up their own company profile, and advertise on a platform that attracts a large number of visitors who are there precisely because they want to find an industry professional to carry out a specific job.

A good recommendation is the best advertisement

In this way, contractors can find genuine future clients and know in advance of their wishes and the time and place the work needs to be carried out. Since the platform offers clients the chance to evaluate the job once the work has been completed and to let others know how satisfied they are with the contractor’s commitment and professionalism, the contractor can stand out from the competition in the best possible way. After all, a good recommendation is the best advertisement!

So, it seems that finding contractors or clients has never been easier. Anyone needing a job done in a certain location can quickly and easily find a professional and reliable artisan, who in turn can find genuine new clients and have the quality of their work recognised and highlighted.