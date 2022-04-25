Connect with Business Leaders at EMWA 2022

We’re pleased to welcome you to the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa Expo (EMWA) 2022.

This year’s theme, ‘Rethinking Manufacturing and Value Chains for Inclusion and Sustainability,’ will drive conversation on the future of manufacturing in Nigeria.

EMWA is one of the most comprehensive manufacturing, engineering, machinery, equipment, raw materials, and service exhibitions in Nigeria.

More than 2,500 manufacturing professionals and more than 100 exhibiting brands are expected.

Date: 26-28 April

Time: 9:am daily

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island

Keynote Speaker- Obi Emekekwue, Former Director & Global Head of Communications at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)

Special Guest of honour: Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment