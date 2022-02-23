Whenever it comes to trading crypto, choosing a crypto exchange becomes the essential part. If the exchange doesn’t offer you competitive trading fees, trading features, and availability of various popular crypto coins, you are not going to have a great trading experience as a trader.

There are numerous trading platforms available out there. However, among them, CoinCola and Paxful are two of the popular names. So the question is, CoinCola vs Paxful, which exchange is best for you?

To help you out with this question, I am going to compare both of the exchanges briefly below:

What is CoinCola?

CoinCola is one of the most popular, fast, and easy to use cryptocurrency trading services available out there.

The exchange offers low fees and a secure wallet to store your crypto assets, trade instantly, and manage your account.

The exchange also supports both OTC trading and crypto to crypto pair trading. You can easily buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a bunch of other cryptocurrencies using your local fiat currency.

Moreover, the exchange also supports buying and selling bitcoin with amazon gift CARDS, iTunes gift CARDS, Steam gift CARDS, Google Play gift CARDS, Walmart gift CARDS, and others.

What is Paxful?

Paxful is pretty similar to LocalBitcoins. It is an online marketplace where buyers and sellers meet and trade Bitcoins and a few other cryptocurrencies. Paxful is based out of the United States and headquartered in the Philadelphia region.

The service offers you a wide range of payment methods and buying options that you cannot find on traditional exchanges.

Unlike other crypto exchanges which are order book based, Paxful works as a straightforward way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

CoinCola vs Paxful: Supported Cryptocurrencies

When it comes to the availability of cryptocurrencies, CoinCola is a clear winner. Although, both of the exchanges have a low amount of supported coins compared to crypto exchange giants like Binance or Kraken.

But CoinCola definitely has more supported coins compared to Paxful. CoinCola supports about 6 trading pairs which include BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, LTC/USDT, EOS/USDT, BCH/USDT, and XRP/USDT.

On the other hand, on Paxful, you can only buy and sell three cryptocurrencies which include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

CoinCola vs Paxful: Supported Platforms

Trading cryptocurrencies is extremely easy on both platforms. Both of the platforms have their availability on different devices.

For instance, you can interact with CoinCola through your desktop browser and mobile apps available for Android and iOS devices.

Similarly, Paxful is also available on the web. As well as, you will find native apps available for Android or iOS devices.

CoinCola vs Paxful: Trading Fees

Without any doubt, trading fees are the most important factor while choosing a crypto exchange. Both the platforms have various types of services and fees.

For instance, on CoinCola, buying/selling crypto from an existing advertisement is free. Also, you can post an advertisement free of cost. But users who post buying/selling ads will get charged 0.7% as a trading fee on the transaction amount once the order is completed.

Also, for the exchange market, there is a trading fee of 0.1%. Plus, CoinCola has withdrawal fees which are about 0.0004BTC for BTC, and for other coins, there are different withdrawal fees. You can learn more about the fees on the CoinCola fee page.

Now let’s come to the Paxful trading fee. Well, when you buy crypto from another user on the platform, you are buying crypto at a specific rate set by the seller themselves. The rate varies based on different factors.

Also, when it comes to selling crypto on the platform, an escrow amount is deducted from your Paxful Wallet at the beginning of the trade. Upon successful completion of the trade, Paxful receives the escrow fee. If the trade is not completed, i.e, cryptocurrency is released from escrow back to the cryptocurrency seller. In this case, the platform doesn’t take any fee.

However, unlike CoinCola, Paxful is not a crypto exchange but a marketplace. Hence, it has different types of fees, and about that, you can learn over here.

CoinCola vs Paxful: Security

CoinCola offers you much more security features than Paxful. First of all, the platform is highly secure. Also, executing trades on CoinCola is absolutely fast and secure. Thanks to their P2P and OTC methods.

Also, the platform includes bank level encryption and escrow payments to protect buyers from potential hacks.

Paxful also has great security measures in place, which protects you from hacks. For instance, your crypto assets are held in Paxful’s secure escrow wallet until the trade is completed successfully.

Also, you will get a secure crypto wallet. So you can safely store your crypto assets. Along with that, you can enable two-factor authentication for an added layer of protection.

CoinCola vs Paxful: Account Funding Methods

Just like any leading crypto exchange, both CoinCola and Paxful offers you several methods to fund

your account so you can buy your favorite cryptocurrency.

If we talk about CoinCola, it allows you to buy or sell cryptocurrency through a P2P method. The P2P platform allows you to connect with buyers and sellers from all around the globe.

As a result, you can buy or sell cryptocurrencies in your local currency. For instance, the platform supports USD, SEK, CNY, HKD, NGN, KES, and many more.

Along with that, you can also buy cryptocurrency using gift cards. It supports gift cards like Amazon gift CARDS, iTunes gift CARDS, Steam gift CARDS, Google Play gift CARDS, Walmart gift CARDS, and others.

On the other hand, Paxful supports 350+ payment methods. It supports Bank transfer, online wallets, gift cards, cash payment, debit/credit cards, digital currencies, and more.

You can buy crypto using bank transfer methods like Express ELIXIR, Faster Payments, Fawry, ECCP. For Online wallets, it supports PayPal, GCash, Zelle Pay, ApplePay, WeChat pay, and many others.

So when it comes to depositing funds, Paxful is a clear winner.

CoinCola vs Paxful: Which Exchange is Best For You?

Both of the platforms have their own pros and cons. Also, both of the platforms are different from each other.

On one hand, CoinCola is a cryptocurrency exchange and a trading platform. The platform allows you to trade in different crypto pairs like BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, LTC/USDT, EOS/USDT, BCH/USDT, and XRP/USDT. So if you are looking ahead to trade in crypto, CoinCola is what you should be using.

However, Paxful is a bit different from CoinCola. It is a platform made for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. It doesn’t focus on crypto trading.

So if you are looking ahead to buying crypto and HODL it for a long time, then using Paxful would be a good idea. You can also use the platform for making quick online payments. But it’s not suitable for trading at all.

Final Words:

So that was all for CoinCola vs. Paxful. I hope by now you know what these two platforms are and for what reasons you should be using the platforms. Now go ahead and check both CoinCola and Paxful out and see which one you like the most. Also, for any other questions, drop a comment below.