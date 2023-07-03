CloudPro sets to hold tech event of the year

We are thrilled to announce CloudPro’s highly anticipated Tech event of the year, on Friday 14th July 2023 at the prestigious Landmark Event Center!

This event is set to be the ultimate platform for executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals from various sectors of the Nigerian economy to gather and explore the power of digital transformation.

The event, aptly themed “The Digital transformation Journey ,” will feature interactive sessions designed to provide invaluable insights into how digital transformation can revolutionize businesses, enhance competitiveness, and drive growth within specific sectors of the Nigerian economy. We have curated a lineup of five distinguished leaders, each representing a different sector, who will share their expertise and perspectives on this crucial business upgrade.

In today’s fast-paced world, digital transformation is the key to unlocking unparalleled scalability and growth for businesses of all sizes. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your understanding of this transformative tool and stay ahead of the curve!

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 14th July 2023

Venue: Landmark Event Center

Time: 9am -12noon

It will be hosted by KEMI AJUMOBI, Associate Editor, BusinessDay.

Panelists include:

PAUL ONWUANIBE

CEO THE LANDMARK AFRICA GROUP

ADETUNJI LAMIDI

MD/CEO FCMB MICROFINANCE LIMITED

OLULEKE OLATUNJI

CISO AT FSDH MERCHANT BANK

OLUWATOSIN ILESANMI

MD/CEO NOBLESERVE

ADETAYO BAMIDURO

CO-FOUNDER OF METRO AFRICA XPRESS INC(“MAX”)

To secure your place at the Digital Transformation Event of the Year, simply visit https://techevent2023v1.cloudpro.ng and reserve your seat today. Spaces are limited, so we encourage you to act quickly to avoid disappointment.

Join us as we delve into the realm of digital transformation and unlock new possibilities for your business. You don’t want to miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain invaluable insights, and propel your business to new heights.

We look forward to welcoming you to this game-changing event!

This event is proudly sponsored by;

Internet Solutions Nigeria Ltd

Nobleserve Capital

Touch of Art