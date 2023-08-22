City of Knowledge Academy: A decade of excellence and exceptional milestones

The City of Knowledge Academy, a renowned co-educational secondary school, is not only celebrating its remarkable 10-year journey of nurturing young minds but also adding new accolades to its name.

Over the past decade, the City of Knowledge Academy has evolved into an exceptional center of learning, providing a safe and secure environment for young minds to flourish. The school’s commitment to delivering quality education, equipping students with knowledge, technical skills, and stellar character, has garnered appreciation from dignitaries and the community alike.

The founder, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga extended gratitude to parents, teachers, and invited guests who have supported the school throughout its journey at the 10th-anniversary celebration, held at the City of Knowledge Academy, Ijebu- Ode, Ogun State.

The event was graced by dignitaries, including the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Gov. Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako. Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II (Awujale of Ijebu Land) was represented by a retinue of Royal Fathers led by the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, HRH Oba Abdulrazaq Adesina Adenugba. Also, in attendance was Professor Mrs. Folasade Ogunsola OON (Vice Chancellor University of Lagos), chairperson of the occasion and the guest speaker, Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna FCA, CFA (MD., Access Bank PLC).

Amidst the 10th-year anniversary celebration, the City of Knowledge Academy proudly adds another feather to its cap with an extraordinary achievement by one of its students, Bolurinwa Fabuyi, a young prodigy of the school.

Bolurinwa represented Nigeria at the prestigious World Microsoft Specialist Competition in Florida, United States. Bolu’s outstanding performance placed him in 9th position among 120 participants from 30 countries and secured his position as the top contender in Africa.

Bolu, a fourteen-year-old science student at the City of Knowledge Academy showcased his prowess in the Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 category. His remarkable journey from the National Level competition to the global stage was made possible by the dedicated mentoring from his teachers, particularly his ICT teacher, Mr. Adeyemi. Bolu’s success not only reflects his individual dedication but also the unwavering support provided by the City of Knowledge Academy and its partners.

“My school, the City of Knowledge Academy, provides tutoring for us (students) every session towards the competition,” Bolu shared.

“Last year, I participated in the Microsoft Office Specialist examination where I came third. This year, my ICT teacher encouraged us to work harder. And with a lot of practice, I was able to get first position in the Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 category at the Nationals, which led to being selected to represent Nigeria at the world championship in Orlando, Florida, United States.”

Consistent with the school’s mantra of excellence, the graduating set of 2022/2023 scored a 100% pass in the November 2022 IGCSE examinations and recorded a 96.3% credit and above pass in the just released 2023, WAEC results.

The school’s dedication to technology, fostering a nurturing environment, and producing future leaders, positions it for greater achievements in the years ahead. Bolurinwa Fabuyi’s outstanding achievements at the World Microsoft Specialist Competition exemplifies the excellence and dedication fostered within the City of Knowledge Academy’s nurturing environment.

Congratulations to the City of Knowledge Academy for a decade of shaping young minds and achieving milestones that pave the way for a brighter future!