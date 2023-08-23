Check out the impressive spectifications of the TECNO Camon 20 series

The TECNO Camon 20 series, launched in Lagos on May 9, already creates a buzz among smartphone enthusiasts. The TECNO Camon 20 series is worth checking out with its impressive specifications and unique features. The launch was a redefinition of an event tagged as premium and stylish. It was an experience for all attendees, especially for an affordable smartphone with impressive features and design.

Have you searched for a smartphone expressing your style and sense of class? Or do you need help to make a decision on which of the CAMON series suits you best? Let’s comprehensively view the CAMON 20 Series to help you make a better choice.

The CAMON 20 series by TECNO Mobile is a collection of smartphones that cater to a wide range of users, from those on a budget to those seeking top-of-the-line features. The series includes CAMON 20, CAMON 20 Pro, CAMON 20 Pro 5G, and CAMON 20 Premier 5G. Let’s look at each of these devices and their specifications.

Starting with CAMON 20, which is the standard model. It is an affordable phone that still boasts impressive specs. It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 256 + 8GB RAM (8GB of extended memory), and a 5000 mAh battery. The device also has a 16MP AI triple rear camera and a 32MP front camera. Additionally, it runs on Android™ 13 and is powered by the Helio G85 processor.

Next on the roll is the CAMON 20 Pro! This mid-range device comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, and a 5000 mAh battery. It has a 64MP rear camera and a 2MP portrait lens. The device also has a 32-megapixel front camera with dual LED flashes. It runs on Android™ 13 and is powered by the Helio G99T processor.

Next on the list is the CAMON 20 Pro 5G, the high-end device of the CAMON series that comes with 5G capabilities. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 256GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 5000 mAh battery. The device also has a 64MP triple rear camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2 MP portrait lens. It has a 32MP front camera with dual LED flash and runs on Android™ 13. The Dimensity 8050 processor powers it.

Finally, CAMON 20 Premier 5G tops the list. The CAMON 20 5G Premier is the flagship device in the CAMON 20 series. It has a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 512GB of internal storage, 8 GB of RAM, and a 5000 mAh battery. The device also has a 50MP sensor-shift OIS, a 108MP quad rear camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle and macro shooter, and a 2MP portrait lens. It has a 32MP front camera with dual flash and runs on Android™ 13. The Dimensity 8050 processor powers it.

Here is a tabular comparison of the different CAMON 20 series smartphones:

Which Camon 20 series are you getting today?