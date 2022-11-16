Ceviant named as the treasury 360 conference’s headline sponsor

Ceviant, a UK-based financial technology company that delivers treasury and trade

solutions to a large and diverse client base that includes corporates and multinationals,

SMEs, importers and exporters, is the headline sponsor of the Treasury 360 conference, hosted by the Association of Corporate treasurers in Nigeria.

The conference is scheduled to take place on November 17, 2022, in Lagos at The MUSON Center, Onikan.

Ceviant offers Treasury, Payments, Risk Management, FX and Working Capital solutions enabling visibility, controls, productivity and data-driven decision making for finance officers, treasurers and their teams. Through their platform, Companies of all sizes can gain

access to new products and services coupled with enterprise-wide integration to and from banks, ERPs, third party systems, and internal data sets.

The Treasury 360 Conference is Nigeria’s largest treasury conference, exhibition, and

networking event, bringing together hundreds of decision-makers from all business sectors, including Treasurers, Chief Financial Controllers, Risk Managers, and Finance Managers.

They provide the best tools, solutions, and advice to help attendees succeed. The event offers unparalleled access to treasurers from a variety of business sectors, allowing them to achieve their business development objectives in a single location.

Denis O’Brien, co-founder of Ceviant said: “ We are excited to be a part of this conference. We believe that treasury management is a fundamental aspect of any business and we look forward to being able to share our knowledge with those in attendance.”

Ceviant currently provides treasury management services to well-known companies such as Cardinal Stone, Wakanow, Flour Mills, and others in the energy, real estate, and pharmaceutical industries.

Group Treasurer for Lafarge and President and Chairman of the Council of the Association of Corporate Treasurers of Nigeria Mrs. Victory Olumuyiwa said: “We are delighted to have Ceviant as our headline sponsor for the Treasury 360 conference. Ceviant has streamlined

corporate treasury solutions through technology and we are eager to learn more from them as they outline their ongoing plans to help treasurers and finance officers in managing their treasury needs.”

Other strategic partners include Flour Mills, Dangote, FMDO Group, and May & Baker Nigeria plc. To register for the event, visit: bit.ly/treasury360conf.