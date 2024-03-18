CEO Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited: Leading the Way in Real Estate Excellence in Nigeria

Hon. (Dr.) Audullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa, the Executive Managing Director and CEO of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, stands at the forefront of Nigeria’s real estate industry, offering exceptional services and unparalleled expertise. With over two decades of experience, Hon. (Dr.) Mosadoluwa has cemented his reputation as a visionary leader, philanthropist, and advocate for Pan-African development.

Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, under the astute leadership of Hon. (Dr.) Mosadoluwa, is dedicated to providing premier real estate solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Backed by a portfolio of high-quality properties strategically located across major cities in Lagos State, the company ensures maximum comfort, security, and serenity for its customers.

The recent acquisition of 1412 hectares of genuine title land valued at $380 million underscores Harmony Gardens’ commitment to excellence and innovation. Additionally, the company’s investment in a 135-hectare Aviation Town project, worth 14 billion naira, reflects its forward-thinking approach to urban development around the New Lekki-Epe International Airport.

As an Accredited Management Organization recognized by the Institute of Real Estate Management and certified by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited sets the standard for professionalism and integrity in the industry.

Hon. (Dr.) Mosadoluwa’s entrepreneurial journey is deeply rooted in his upbringing and inspired by iconic figures such as Donald Trump and Prince Waleed Bin Talal. His unwavering commitment to creating employment opportunities and driving development fuels his motivation to excel.

At Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, our mission is to deliver unparalleled value and service to our clients. Whether you’re looking for your dream home or a strategic investment opportunity, trust Harmony Gardens to exceed your expectations.

Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited is a leading Real Estate and Property Development Company in Nigeria, renowned for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a diverse portfolio of premium properties and a track record of success, Harmony Gardens is the ultimate destination for all your real estate needs.

