Cardnosh gift card exchange says, “know this before trading your gift cards with us.”

Cardnosh, a digital gift card trading brokerage with over 100,000 users, recently published warnings on some potential scammers and impersonations.

Before trading your gift card with Cardnosh, make sure you’re selling to Cardnosh and not to an impersonator.

As a Nigerian gift card trader, you’d relate to the fact that there are way too many scammers out there. Unfortunately, some of these scammers might try impersonating Cardnosh.

Therefore, as a Cardnosh user or a general public member, here is what you should know about Cardnosh.

Avoid phishing and disregard any information you did not get from the official nosh website:

Nosh’s official network is www.nosh.ng. Do not enter your nosh login details on any other sites to avoid fraudsters phishing and stealing your funds and information.

At Cardnosh, we only upload information on our official websites and social media platforms:

Our agents will not contact you through any unverified channels.

Disregard any fraudulent claim of any person or group outside our verified channels.

Likewise, avoid sharing your information on any un-verified media.

We have programmed and laid down procedures for processing gift cards and paying you.

Our website and apps are easily navigable; you should have no problem accessing our services.

Other Red Flags to Watch out for:

Disregard any individual or platform that doesn’t conform with all of the following:

Read also: What Nigeria can do in 18 months to curb inflation, boost economy

Nosh Charges

Nosh only charges 10% transaction fees, and our customer support is 24/7.

We only have access to the personal information you give us.

Here at Nosh, our terms of usage only allow us access to the personal information you give us, like:

Contact information: Name, email, address, phone number, etc.

Profiles information: Your username and password

Feedback or Correspondence: Your feedback or comments on our services.

Payment’s information:

Credit or Debit card information.

Cryptocurrency wallet address.

Any other third-party payment institution through which you paid.

Gift card information: Such as your gift card number and PIN.

Marketing information: Information you submit with any content, comment, or feedback you send to us.

We process this information and secure them in our servers. Under no circumstances do we share them with

We use this information to process and provide optimal services to you on the Nosh platform, and we do not share them with any third parties.

We only share your information with our trusted partners for storage, processing, or providing you services.

Web and App services:

You can only trade your gift cards on our web and application services.

Cardnosh’s official website is listed above. And our app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Cardnosh other functions in a nutshell

Quick sale of any gift card within minutes.

Instant naira payment to any Nigerian bank account

24/7 availability and uptime

Updated high gift card rates and calculator

Responsive customer service and in-app live chat

High-level encryption, trust, and security

For more information, visit: https://cardnosh.com/