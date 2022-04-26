Can Seesaw Protocol (SSW) disrupt the crypto world to become the next decentraland (MANA) or the SANDBOX (SAND)

Investors are always looking to invest in newly launched cryptocurrencies, that are based upon state-of-the-art technology, have ubiquitous support, a great roadmap, and have enough potential to compete in this ever-growing market. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is the latest cryptocurrency that has gained massive interest from investors in the crypto world and is set to rival leaders Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) in the future.

The benefits of Seesaw Protocol (SSW):

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has a clear view of the future and is working on creating a Metaverse focused on immersive learning. The purpose of this Metaverse is to specifically attract children, to live in a fun virtual world where learning is a natural consequence of enjoying the Metaverse. It is a decentralized, multi-chain ecosystem of Decentralized Finance products. Before proceeding further let’s have a quick look at what Decentralized Finance is. DeFi is a new financial technology based on a secure decentralized ledger, similar to that used in cryptocurrencies. This system eliminates the control of banks and institutions over money, financial products, and financial services.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) provides a complete list of services for users who want to manage their secret assets in a decentralized and open way, with the most popular blockchain and peer-to-peer exchange services. It is a fully on-chain liquidity protocol and can be implemented on any blockchain that supports smart contracts. It is an open-source standard for liquidity pools and provides an endpoint for the automatic market, making buying and selling of tokens for smart contracts. Its presale has received a lot of attention from intended investors. Since the start of the pre-sale, it has achieved a cumulative growth of 4,100% since the pre-sale in January. Just entering the first quarter of this year, holders have grown by an average of 1000% per month without leverage.

Read also: Seesaw Protocol (SSW) on the Rise to Target a $1 Valuation as Uniswap (UNI) and Apecoin (APE) Lead the Comeback Charge

Decentraland (MANA):

With a market cap of more than $3 billion, Decentraland (MANA) is currently ranked among the top 35 cryptocurrencies. It is a decentralized virtual reality platform, equipped with Ethereum. As more and more users move through the online space, it enables users to buy virtual land and create content as well, as monetize items for sale all of these factors are great reasons to invest in the cryptocurrency.

The Sandbox (SAND):

The Sandbox (SAND) started as a blockchain-based virtual world in 2011 and moved to a 3D gaming platform in 2017. Virtual worlds allow users to build, play games, exercise ownership, and monetize all virtual experiences. One of its main goals is to enable artists, creators, and players in the blockchain community to develop platforms according to their whitepaper. It provides an ideal way to unleash your creativity in the development of the modern gaming ecosystem. Currently, it is ranked among the top 40 cryptocurrencies, with more than $3 billion in its market cap. So it is no surprise that many users have had many gains because of the platform’s many opportunities in the Metaverse.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) can completely redefine the Decentralized Finance projects. Both The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) are based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, so there are some scalability issues. Both platforms have limited scalability capabilities due to volatile tokens, and high gas charges. Gas prices on Ethereum (ETH), are known to be quite high during peak hours. Seesaw protocol (SSW), helps holders find the lowest prices and the most efficient cross-chain transfers.

Early investment in cryptocurrencies can make huge profits with a relatively small investment, which is evident by the 18,000% growth since the launch of The Sandbox (SAND). Early adopters of new cryptocurrencies have become millionaires. It is the best opportunity for those investors who want to try their luck and invest in the early stages. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has also shown tremendous growth in its early stages, and it has gained almost a 7000% market value. It is continuously growing at the daily rate of around 5% so now is the time to capitalise as the gains could be very vast.

Find Out More About Seesaw Protocol

Seesaw Swap: https://swap.seesawprotocol.io/

Website: https://seesawprotocol.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seesaw.protocol