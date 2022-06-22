Call for Participation: 2022 Taiwan online trade mission

Participation Is free of charge!
Online B2B Meeting Date:
Tues., 28th June, to Fri. 1st July 2022
Time: 08:00-13:00
Please register at
https://tinyurl.com/4kwjyt3h
For more product details:
https://tinyurl.com/4xyaafmz
Product Categories
1. Auto parts/Electrical & Electronics/Telecom/Security and Safety
2. Machinery, Healthcare/ Medical Equipment, Hardware/Household products/Construction/Chemicals
1. Auto parts/ Electrical & Electronics Distributors
Jieh Shih Co., Ltd.
Used motorcycle & used engine
http://www.luckwell.com
Shining Blick Enterprises Co., Ltd. Auto bulb, Auto parts
http://www.blick.com.tw
ShouIe Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Auto and Heavy duty truck parts
http://www.shouieco.com.tw
Yee Jee Technology Co., Ltd.
PAX Products: Tire Patch, TubePatch, BikeTools, SealString, RubberSolution, DIY Repairing Tools
http://www.pax.com.tw
Ying Paio Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Tire Repair Products
Everfocus Electronics Corp.
CCTV, mobile DVR and IPC
https://www.everfocus.com.tw/
Sinpro Electronics Co., Ltd.
Switching Power Supply, Power Adapter, Power Converter
https://sinpro.com/
Well Electronics Co.,Ltd
Insect Killler/H.V. Transformer/Metal Stamping/Heater.
http://www.well.com.tw
Songxin Taipei Tech Solutions Co., Ltd. Fiber Cable, Optical Transceiver Module, Passive Components
https://songxin.en.taiwantrade.com/
YEE RUI CO., LTD., (GPS) http://yrc.en.taiwantrade.com
SPEEDTECH ENERGY CO., LTD.
Solar Power System EPC & Diverse Solar Application & Solar Water Pumping System & Solar Street Light & LED Product, Energy Storage System
http://www.speedtechenergy.com.tw
ZUNG SUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
flasher.relay.circuitbreaker.solenoid starter switch
http://www.zungsung.com
2. Machinery, Healthcare/ Medical Equipment, Hardware/Household products/Construction/Chemicals Distributors
Huang Liang Biomedical Technology Co.
CNC Milling & Turning Machine( motor parts, medical product etc.)
http://www.tiss.com.tw/
InnocareOptoelectric
Flat panel detector & other medical devices www.innocare-x.com
HV Apollo Industries Corp.
Components parts, woven fabrics and various window blind making machines for fabricators and manufacturers
http://www.hv-apollo.com
New Century Products Co., Ltd.
BabyCare Device, Therapy Dough, Mobility Aids, PCBA(Printed Circuit Board Assembly)
https://www.ncp-global.com/
A&A INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES LIMITED.,
Home accessories, crystal lamps, kitchen ceramics, decorative ceramics, glass products, vacuum flasks http://www.aainternat.com
St. Pioneer Corp.
Water treatment equipment, household water filter element, commercial water filter element, industrial water filter element, water filter shell, water filter reverse osmosis accessories.
http://www.stpioneer-filter.com
TA-JIN MACHINE CO., LTD.
hydraulic machine, medical equipment(oxygen concentrator, nebulizer, bp monitor)
http://www.ta-tube.url.tw; https://chinappesupplies.com/
Autek Technology Corp.
1.Rubber tire machine, rubber press, rubber mixer and rubber pulverizer machine.
2. High speed mixer PVC,TPR, Masterbatch compound turn-key project &Pulverizer
3. PE, PP,PVC& PET recycle material turn-key project equipment
https://www.autek.tech/
Fu Sheng Industrial Co.,
Aircompressor, http://www.fusheng.com
Heytahai Corporation.
Our products include plastic raw materials such as PP, PE, PS, ABS, PVC, SBC (Q-resin), SBC (K-resin), PC, PC/ABS, PA6, PA66, PPO, PPS, PET, PETG, PCTA, TPE, TPR, MS, PMMA, COLORBASE, etc.
http://www.heytahai.com
Springway Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Food and beverage manufacturing & packing Solutions
http://www.springway.net/
Onenice International Co., Ltd.
Reusable wall type household holder, anti-slip pad, 3C products
http://www.geckohaha.com.tw
TAIWAN-AFRICA BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
auto parts, machinery, medical parts www.africa-trade.org.tw
For further inquiries, please contact:
Taiwan Trade Centre Lagos
Tel: (234) 810 348 5548, 806 287 5420, 810 359 6897
Email: lagos@taitra.org.tw