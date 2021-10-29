Business PC built for the anywhere workplace

Choosing a suitable business PC is no longer a simple matter. Gone are the days when you only asked for desktops for office workers and laptops for highway fighters. The new work reality means that things may not return to “normal” for some time, and your team needs a PC that can adapt to the office, at home, and offsite or a combination of all these situations. What if your company’s PC makes work anywhere easier, not only for your employees but also for IT? Learn how HP EliteBook 840 G8 – 336K6EAcan help you adapt to the evolution of the workplace; let all employees work anytime, anywhere, but the employee experience first, and accelerate collaboration. With rearranged office spaces, split work schedules, work-from-home, see the ways HP Elite PCs can help you adapt to the workplace evolution; accessorize for a more productive workday, give your PC fleet built-in protection, manage and support devices everywhere.

Accessorize for a more productive workday:

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT:

A makeshift setup can suffice in the short term, but comfort matters for the long haul. Employees need a complete set of flexible, ergonomically designed home and office tech accessories so that they can do their best work.

YOUR PIVOT:

The HP Elite family is an ecosystem with accessories built for employee comfort: • Monitors with HP Eye Ease, which removes harmful blue light • Lightweight laptops that are part of our suitable portfolio • Portable wireless headsets and mice that go wherever work takes them.

Give your PC fleet built-in protection:

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT:

While IT teams are refining their approach to offsite employee access—and workers continue to adjust to anywhere, anytime productivity— cyberattacks haven’t missed a beat. They’re constantly searching for weaknesses in newly remote endpoints. And they’re finding them, from unsecured routers to shared home networks.

YOUR PIVOT:

Self-healing HP Elite PCs protect, detect, and recover from cyberattacks before they become a problem. With built-in, hardware-enforced security features below, in, and above the OS, HP PCs deliver less reliance on third-party security software, less manual installation, and more ability to remediate issues remotely.

Manage and support devices— everywhere:

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT:

Out of sight doesn’t mean out of mind, but more devices in more places make device visibility and management more complicated. A mobile, hybrid home-and-office PC fleet needs powerful remote management tools that enable IT to resolve issues anywhere. Because when your PCs are down, your workers are too.

YOUR PIVOT:

Keep everything under control with the remote management features in HP Elite PCs. HP Sure Admin enables secure remote access to device firmware settings. HP Client Security Manager makes it easy to strengthen login security with multifactor authentication. And Windows 10 Pro supports Microsoft SCCM remote endpoint management.

Evolve your corporate PC strategy:

The evolution of the workplace means different things to different companies. Still, one thing is universal: the right technology ecosystem can also make it easy for employees and IT to transition to a new work normal. Get as close to the business as possible with an advanced PC with reliable security, enabling your employees to meet today’s challenges, no matter where they are.

Learn more about HP Elite Notebooks powered by Intel® Core™ i7 processor at: https://www.hp.com/emea_africa-en/security/pc-security.html?jumpid=ba_c31249a3d5&utm_source=display&utm_medium=programmatic&utm_campaign=bpspremium&utm_content=ng003

