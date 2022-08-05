Budweiser kicks off World Cup Campaign with BUDX Lagos concert

As a build-up to the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later in the year, The King of Beers, and official beer sponsor of the FIFA World cup globally, Budweiser, hosted a music concert tagged, Budweiser BUDX Lagos, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on Saturay 30th July.

The event featured some of the biggest Nigerian music acts including Davido, Teni, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Asake, DJ Spinall, DJ Consequence, and DJ Nana.

The King of all concerts connected Budweiser consumers who double as football enthusiasts to world-class music entertainment from top Nigerian artistes and the opportunity to win a ticket to watch the FIFA World Cup final live in Qatar.

Budweiser is the preferred premium lager beer and a product of International Breweries Plc, a proud member of AB InBev, the world’s largest beer maker with over 400 beer brands.

At the Budweiser BUDX Music Concert, Budweiser unveiled its FIFA World Cup Consumer promotions in a draw that saw a lucky fan, Chukwunonso Peter Ejiofor, win an all-expense-paid trip to watch two FIFA World Cup matches live. In the same way, consumers stand a chance to watch two live matches in the promo kicking off mid-August.

To participate, consumers are required to follow the instructions on the limited-edition Budweiser world cup branded bottles and cans to enter the draw from mid-August. For more information on the Budweiser World Cup promotion, consumers are encouraged to check the Budweiser social media pages @BudweiserNigeria for more details

According to the Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, the event is a convergence of passionate football and music fans.

Adedeji said “Football and music are passion points for consumers of Budweiser. Budweiser, for the first time, facilitated the visit of two football legends, Brazil’s Roberto Carlos, and England’s John Terry to Nigeria in 2021 when they played a match with a select Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) team.

“Budweiser BUDX Lagos is a merger of music and football because we understand that our consumers love Budweiser, music, and football so we can’t make them choose. Through a raffle draw, Budweiser is offering music and football fans the opportunity to watch the world cup live and that’s like Christmas coming early for the lucky winners,” she added.

Budweiser is the official sponsor of the English Premier League.