Bold by Veuve Clicquot launches the bold woman awards in Nigeria

This year, Veuve Clicquot is launching its globally renowned Bold Woman Award in Nigeria – the first and longest-running international award of its kind. This award is set to honour the impact of female leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Launched in 1972, the Bold Woman Award is the first and longest-running international award of its kind, and this year is the 50th year of paying tribute to audacious businesswomen. It’s an award that not only commends the work of fearless female business leaders, but also seeks to change the way that business is done – calling for higher ethical standards, transformational practices, and wider inclusion through the overarching Bold by Veuve Clicquot programme. By emboldening generations of audacious female leaders, the 250-year-old champagne house is securing an impactful future for female entrepreneurs globally.

“The Bold Woman Award continues to pay tribute to a woman whose tenacity and creativity led to entrepreneurial success – Veuve Clicquot’s very own bold woman, Madame Clicquot. Her story is one of audacity, and entrepreneurial spirit – in 1805, widowed at the age of 27 years old, she went on to revolutionise an entire industry. An exceptional achievement in a time when women couldn’t open their own bank account, let alone independently own or run businesses,” says Jean-Marc Gallot, CEO of Veuve Clicquot. “It’s in her spirit that we work to identify and elevate these women’s journeys, emboldening successive generations of females to lead with audacity. As such, this is so much more than an accolade for their contribution, it’s an engine for revolution.”

Launching in Nigeria for the first time, exceptional female Nigerian leaders will now join the ranks of an illustrious list of over 410 audacious women honoured by this prestigious award in 27 countries worldwide.

In response to society’s evolution, the award became part of an international program in 2019: Bold by Veuve Clicquot. Bold by Veuve Clicquot is deployed around the world via a series of initiatives and events to generate conversations for more impact, inclusivity, and visibility. The programme supports and gives women entrepreneurs a voice, encouraging future generations to be even more audacious.

To enter the Bold Woman Award, candidates must be founders or CEOs of a business for more than three years, demonstrate transformational and evolutional traits in their field, and support growth for at least two years, while maintaining an ethical approach to business.

Three finalists will be selected by an esteemed jury and will be invited to attend The BOLD Woman Award ceremony in October 2022 where a winner will be unveiled. The Bold Woman Award winner will travel to Reims, France for an immersion in the history, tradition, and effortless art de vivreofMaison Veuve Clicquot.

The Nomination entries for the Bold Woman Award are now open and finalists will be selected by an independent panel of judges.

Entriesare open to Nigerian businesswomen via simple form on https://www.veuveclicquot.com/en-int/bold-woman-award-nigeria-2022-edition.

About the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award

In 1805, Madame Clicquot took the reins of the House after the death of her husband, at a time when women did not have the right to work or even hold a bank account. Over the years, she revolutionised the sector. To mark its 200th anniversary, Veuve Clicquot decided to pay tribute to this great, daring woman, and in 1972 created the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award (Bold Woman Award), followed by the Clémentine Award (Bold Future Award) in 2014. For nearly 50 years, the House has honoured and featured women who have built, taken on or developed a business – to date, 410 women across 27 countries. In response to society’s evolution since 1972, starting in 2019 the award has been part of an international program: Bold by Veuve Clicquot, a series of initiatives to generate conversations around the world, designed for more impact and inclusiveness.

Please drink responsibly

www.veuveclicquot.com

@veuveclicquot

#VEUVECLICQUOTXWOMEN