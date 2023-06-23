Bluewall Trip and Holidays: Your passport to affordable adventure

Bluewall Trip and Holidays Limited, this is a travel agency is revolutionising the travel industry with its commitment to providing a transparent, seamless and affordable adventure globally.

Breaking away from traditional travel agents, this is committed to delivering end-to-end trip management and empowers travellers with the comprehensive knowledge needed to have an experience worth their investment, according to Olabisi Coates, Associate Director, Bluewall Trip and Holidays Limited.

“We guide you from the moment we assist you in sourcing your visa, till you get to the destination, ensuring you are well informed about every aspect of your journey, Olabisi said. “While we do not issue visas, our expert team ensures that you have the correct documentation and information needed for a successful visa application. With an approval rate of over 80 percent, we have earned the trust of our clients by providing accurate guidance and avoiding misrepresentation.”

Similarly, Olabisi noted that what sets Bluewall Trip and Holidays apart is the diverse range of destinations. “While many focus solely on popular tourist spots, such as Dubai or France, we offer a wider array of options. From captivating African countries like Morocco and Egypt to numerous European destinations beyond France and the UK, we enable travellers to explore the world and embark on unique adventures,” she stated.

“Over the past three to four years, we have provided our services to multiple celebrities, and they continue to rely on us. Regardless of their global whereabouts, they entrust us with their itineraries, demonstrating the level of trust they have in our agency.” she continued.

“Our commitment extends beyond visa assistance and ticketing; we provide valuable advice on the best and most affordable accommodations, ensuring your stay is comfortable and enjoyable. Our partnerships extend internationally, enabling seamless travel experiences beyond Nigeria, we provide a physical guide who personally oversees every aspect of the trip and our strong network worldwide ensures a smooth and secure travel experience for customers,” she said.

“Travel is not a luxury but a valuable investment, and we are here to make it accessible and memorable. When you choose one of our planned trips, the cost is predetermined, giving you peace of mind and financial clarity, the associate director said further. “As long as you stay within the agreed program, you can rest assured that there are no hidden expenses. However, should you decide to indulge in additional activities such as shopping or sightseeing, we offer guidance to minimise costs and enhance your overall experience.”

Bluewall Trip and Holidays revel in its success stories. In 2022, Bluewall organised more than 20 tours to different destinations worldwide and helped over a thousand individuals obtain study, visiting, and work visas. As of the first quarter of 2023, Bluewall has successfully planned close to ten tours. “With a particular focus on group tours, we facilitate shared experiences that create lasting memories,” Olabisi said. “Whether it’s a couple seeking a romantic getaway or a celebrity in need of confidential travel arrangements, they consistently turn to us for their travel needs, reflecting the trust they place in our services.”

Regardless of one’s income level or social status, Bluewall Trip and Holidays cater to a diverse clientele. “We have successfully organised tours for high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, middle-class earners, and budget-conscious travellers,” Olabisi said.

“We offer more than just travel; we provide a gateway to a transformative experience, ensuring all our customers are left with a taste of excellence and a desire to return.”

If you have any inquiries or would like to plan your next adventure, please visit https://bluewalltrip.com/ or https://instagram.com/bluewalltrips to access our services and get in touch. Let’s embark on an incredible journey together!