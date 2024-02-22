Bloom Digital Media Ltd Propels Nigeria to the Forefront of Digital Advertising with Meta Badge Partnership

Bloom Digital Media Ltd, a leading Media, digital marketing and communications agency headquartered in Abuja, proudly announces its exceptional achievements in partnership with Meta, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the realm of digital advertising.

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Bloom Digital Media Ltd has leveraged its strategic partnerships with Meta to collaborate with over 100 brands home and abroad delivering unparalleled results, massive return on investment and brand awareness within the digital advertising space.

Through its expertise and dedication, Bloom Digital Media Ltd has generated for her clients over 3 million dollars in revenue from advertising with Meta, revolutionizing the landscape of digital marketing in Abuja and beyond.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our achievements in partnership with Meta,” said Tseyi Agharaye(ARPA), Co-Founder and CEO of Bloom Digital Media Ltd. “Our collaboration has enabled us to drive remarkable growth for our clients, empowering businesses to connect with their target audiences in meaningful ways.” Having direct contact with Meta, we are able to leverage on tools and resources to ensure that we achieve the goals and objectives set out by the clients.

We are also able to provide support, simple troubleshooting and ensuring that the client experience within the Meta Platform is a pleasant one.

As a trusted Meta Badge Partner, Bloom Digital Media Ltd offers a comprehensive range of digital marketing services, including strategic campaign planning, creative content development, targeted ad placement, Marketing Surveys, Data Analysis and performance tracking.

By harnessing the power of advertising with Meta, Bloom Digital Media Ltd delivers measurable results and tangible returns on investment for its clients.

“Our success is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team,” added Emmanuel Alexander-Obi, Creative Director of Bloom Digital Media Ltd. “We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of digital advertising and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

With digital media consumption growing rapidly across Africa, Bloom Digital Media Ltd is poised to continue generating remarkable returns for brands through data-driven Meta advertising. “Our goal is to help every business unlock the full potential of new users and new markets using Meta’s platforms,” said Emmanuel Alexander-Obi.

This pioneering agency’s expertise and results proves that advertising with Meta can drive transformative growth for African brands looking to engage digitally-savvy audiences. Bloom sets the standard for Meta advertising in Nigeria and beyond.

Bloom Digital Media Ltd is a leading Media,digital marketing and communications agency based in Abuja, Nigeria. With a focus on innovation and results-driven strategies, Bloom Digital Media Ltd helps businesses thrive in the digital landscape through strategic campaign planning, creative content development, Public Relations and targeted ad placement. As a trusted Meta Badge Partner, Bloom Digital Media works with Nigeria’s leading brands to engineer ROI focused digital campaigns and activities that attract, connect, engage and convert consumers online.

Bloom Partnership with Meta can be found here: https://web.facebook.com/business/partner-directory/search?solution_type=campaign_management&id=5619578234820978§ion=overview

For more information about Bloom Digital Media Ltd you visit their Website https://bloomdigitmedia.com/