Black Friday Coupons For Business Owners With Bumpa

Bumpa, an e-commerce solution designed to help African retailers to manage and grow their businesses from their mobile phones recently announced the launch of a Black Friday Promo for all online sellers.

In an announcement by the CEO, Kelvin Umechukwu said, “Bumpa Black Friday Deal is a rare opportunity for retail business owners to get coupons to enable them offer more deals and discounts to their customers during the Black Friday fiesta on Bumpa. This implies Bumpa merchants will be able to offer more discounts to their customers”

Explaining the participation process, the Chief Operating Officer at Bumpa, Omolara Awoyemi, disclosed that the promo is open to new and existing Bumpa Merchants. “To be part of the Bumpa Black Friday, all new retailers are expected to sign up from the Black Friday page , create a Bumpa Online store in less than a minute, upload products and announce on social media and any other platform that they will be running Black Friday sales using the hashtag: #BumpaBlackFriday. For our existing merchants, all they need to do is sign up here (Bumpa Black Friday page) and announce that they will be running Black Friday using the hashtag: #BumpaBlackFriday as well.

Winners of the coupons will receive the details in their email inbox by November 19! The coupons will be live from Nov 22-29, 2021.

With Bumpa, merchants can build a full website in a minute without coding, accept online and offline payments, manage inventory/products, handle bookkeeping, fulfil orders and track sales, request dispatch riders & engage customers easily, and much more on the go with their smartphones all for FREE!

Kelvin stated that Black Friday is a unique opportunity for business owners to make more profit. It is believed that sellers all over the world make 30% of their entire yearly sales during Black Friday sales. The good part is that Bumpa is providing retailers with resources, tools and coupons to make their biggest sales this November!

Commenting further on this announcement, Adetunji Opayele CTO said the team has added a number of new features to the app in the last few weeks to enable retailers to do much more on the platform. Bumpa retailers can further customize their shops to suit their needs.

With this ongoing promo, there is no better time to join Bumpa and start making sales online. Join the Bumpa Black Friday here