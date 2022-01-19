‘Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation names Oriyomi Adebare-Anthony as president and Doris Aniakor as director of programs & administration

Lagos, Nigeria (January 17, 2022) – ‘Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation today announced Oriyomi Adebare-Anthony as its new President and Doris Aniakor as its new Director of Programs & Administration effective February 1, 2022. This is part of an ongoing Organizational alignment to deliver on its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of Decent Work and Economic Growth, Quality Education, Good health and Well-being and Partnership to achieve the goal as highlighted by the Media and Communications Director, Audrey A. Odogu.

An experienced administrator, Adebare-Anthony will succeed Mr ‘Biodun Adegoke who is now the Chairman, Advisory Board of the Foundation. In the same vein, Aniakor, a communications professional, will succeed Adebare- Anthony as Director of Programs & Administration.

Oriyomi Adebare-Anthony brings to her new role over six years of experience working in customer service, HR, administration and operations. She is an editor, content writer and founder of Witty Inventions Consult. Oriyomi has served as the Director of Programs & Administration for ‘Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation since its founding in 2019.

Doris Aniakor, who has been the Associate Director of Programs & Administration for the Foundation since 2020, comes with years of experience in mass media, social media and public health. She has served as a content creator, business development executive, social media consultant and has had the opportunity to work on different projects with demonstrated expertise and competence in donors’ program activities, implementation and supervision.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr ‘Biodun Adegoke, the outgoing president, said, “Oriyomi is an astute administrator and with her in-house knowledge of the Foundation’s operations she is the best fit to take it to the next level. Doris has also been performing excellently since she joined the Foundation and I am pleased to see her become the Director of Programs & Administration.”

“I am very excited to be appointed as President of the Foundation. The work we do at ‘Biodun and Ibikunle is very dear to me and being in this role means

I can do more to ensure we impact more people,” Oriyomi Adebare-Anthony said about her new appointment.

Also speaking about her appointment, Doris Aniakor said, “It’s a great opportunity to serve in this capacity and I feel honored.”

Adebare-Anthony holds a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology and a Master’s degree in Managerial Psychology both from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, Osun State. She is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria and an Intermediate Level member of the Society for Book and Magazine Editors of Nigeria (SBMEN).

Doris Aniakor holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication as well as other professional certifications, recognitions and memberships.

About ‘Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation

‘Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation is a non-governmental organisation operating out of Lagos, Nigeria. Established in 2019, our program offerings are focused on entrepreneurship, education and health.

In over two years of operations, we have supported more than 80 businesses through our SeedInvest Grant, donated to more than 100 school children via our School Kit Program, and provided health care support to over 100 people. We are driven by a philosophy to change the world one business at a time, one child at a time, and one family at a time. Our vision is to engage the entrepreneurial space in Africa and convert potential SMEs into emerging corporates for global influence. For more information on our work, please visit www.biodunandibikunle.org, our social media handles on Facebook & Instagram @biodunandibikunle, Linkedln – ‘BiodunandIbikunle Foundation.