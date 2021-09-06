Billionaire Realtors’ Group Holds the Maiden Edition of its BRG Xcellence Event

Africa’s leading real estate brokerage firm, Billionaire Realtors’ Group (BRG) recently held the maiden edition of the BRG Xcellence event titled ‘The Billionaire Perspective with the Billionaire Realtors’. The event was held at Civic Center, Victoria Island Lagos on August 21, 2021.

Starting with an opening remark from BRG’s President, Dr Tony Aspire, the event comprised a series of training sessions, a panel session and the presentation of gifts to top-selling realtors. Speakers at the event were Pastor Godman Akinlabi, Mr Adetola Nola and Mr Niyi Adesanya. The speakers dwelt on values, attitudes and habits that will make the billionaire realtors act, live, attract and close deals worth billions of Naira.

The first speaker, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, held his powerful session virtually. The session, which was titled, Nurturing the Billionaire Mindset, awakened most participants to the need to start their wealth process from their thoughts. Following this, the second speaker, Mr Nola Adetola, held his own session on the Billionaire Finance View. The last speaker, Mr Niyi Adesanya, talked about creating the Billionaire Aura in a 2-hour eye-opening session.

In between the speaking sessions, was the recognition of top realtors, certificates presented to the BRG Top 50 Realtors and trip rewards to the United Kingdom, Dubai and Ghana for winning realtors.

Finally, a panel session moderated by Miss Aderinsola Jolaosho for the BRG’s sterling bosses (Dr Tony Aspire Kolawole, President BRG; Mr Emmanuel Abikoye, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at BRG; Mr Gbenga Adeleke, Chief Admin Officer (CAO) at BRG) shed more light on the genuine stories of their journey.

Some participants of the events commended the BRG for this exceptional event. “BRG has been hosting events for some time now, but I must admit that this one is the first of its kind. I like the hall, the calibre of the speakers, the choice of topics and the overall ambience, kudos to all the planning committee, says Onyinye Anusi, one of BRG realtors and a participant at the event. ‘I am impressed beyond words’ says Mr Olawale Aremu – another realtor.

One of the speakers, Mr Adetola Nola, also eulogized the BRG for its exceptional leadership and commitment to training realtors under its network. “I rarely associate with brands because my reputation means a lot to me, but over the years, I must say that I am quite impressed by the style of leadership and the leaders’ effort to make people in their network grow through continuous training.

Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG) is a network of Africa’s leading independent real estate marketers specialized in solving the sales problem of real estate developers. Starting in 2016, BRG was created to protect the interest of realtors in a structured framework. The company leverages the power of relationship marketing to enhance the sales process. With over 40,000 realtors in its network, BRG has developed capacity as Africa’s number one real estate brokerage firm.