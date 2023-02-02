Big Eyes Coin Succeeds With $20.5 Million Raised In Presale; A Thrilling Future That Can Replicate The Success Of Dogecoin And Dogelon Mars!

The future is looking very bright for emerging cryptocurrencies; so bright that they have to hand out sunglasses! The same thing could be said for prior cryptocurrencies back then, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Dogelon Mars (ELON). A connection with its community keeps the users wanting more! While they’re already initiated, we have a new cryptocurrency that’s in presale; Big Eyes Coin (BIG). What does the future hold for all three of them and why is their pure optimism for Big Eyes Coin?

Big Eyes, Bigger Future

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a growing decentralised cryptocurrency with exciting upcoming projects! It’s been the dogs that have been headlining the meme coins, but Big Eyes Coin rests on cats! It’s about time for cats to be recognised, right? The proof-of-stake crypto has a charity wallet that stores 5% of its assets. The target for Big Eyes Coin is to donate to charities that revolve around helping the ocean. On top of its charity work, the cryptocurrency is energy efficient; lowering its consumption of carbon footprint. As for what the future holds, Big Eyes Coin is launching NFT projects soon! The NFTs will be cat-themed (of course); the projects will also enable users to access more content and attend upcoming events.

Whilst the cat-themed cryptocurrency is in presale, the money raised indicates the excitement it can bring to you!

Dogelon Mars’ Intergalactic Community

Dogelon Mars (ELON) is an Ethereum-based token that’s heavily inspired by Dogecoin (DOGE) and Elon Musk. Its communication with its users is what makes them successful, whilst always looking ahead for a brighter future! The token shares fictional stories of Dogelon Mars; a doge character who attempts to recolonise his home planet with the friends he makes from the galaxies. Comics are illustrated and written to tell these stories. Users stay connected to the token, it makes them feel more involved! But what about the future? Dogelon Mars plans to be formulated as a proof-of-stake, and decentralised token. This means that there will be a swap of ETH tokens and ELON tokens.

If you're wanting to follow the beloved stories of Dogelon Mars as well as plan to invest for a possible great outcome, then Dogelon is waiting for you!

Dogecoin Dominates In The Past, Present and Future

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work cryptocurrency; currently ranked #9 on the crypto market! Starting as the first meme coin, the coin was created as a joke on Bitcoin (BTC) by founders Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. This created a domino effect for other meme coins to exist, including Dogelon Mars (ELON). An endorsement from Elon Musk had catapulted the coin into becoming a huge success; his constant tweets supporting Dogecoin had raised an optimistic boost. Musk’s support has also affected the future of Dogecoin, its constant rise in value is what gives it promising potential!

This is your chance to invest in the founding father of meme coins; its history was beneficial for those who invested. Will the future replicate the past? Only time will tell, but the value right now is soaring in the market!

The Future Reaches To The Bright Stars

The future holds so much potential for the veteran coins, as well as the newcomers! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is following a familiar strategy by connecting with its users, like Dogelon Mars (ELON). Dogecoin (DOGE) has always connected with its community, hence why it’s one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world!

