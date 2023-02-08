Big Eyes Coin, one of the biggest presales in recent history – Solana & XRP are thriving during this bullish market

The market has had several downtrends in the previous year, and those who are enthusiastic about the future of blockchain and the cryptocurrency market should continue to buy their favourite altcoins.

Over the previous decade, the market has shown that it is capable of producing large returns and rewarding those who have persevered and trusted in its ability to flourish. Various cryptocurrencies have been depreciated in the market during the previous six months, and those who took advantage of the opportunity should have made a significant profit.

Looking at Solana (SOL), XRP, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the market still looks to offer more appealing opportunities. A wise approach for these cryptocurrencies would be to continue acquiring them and average the dollar cost over the next several weeks or months while waiting for the tremendous market volatility that is forecast. Here are three cryptocurrencies to keep an eye out for.

Solana may be the next crypto to skyrocket

On Monday, SOL, the cryptocurrency that powers the high-performance smart-contract-enabled Solana blockchain, plummeted in lockstep with the broader cryptocurrency market, and price expectations are becoming more pessimistic. Despite the lacklustre pricing change, there is a lot of action going on behind the scenes. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana saw more than $600 million in transaction volumes in the previous 24 hours, making it the seventh biggest cryptocurrency.

On-chain evidence suggests that the 2022 bear market in crypto markets may have ended. Bitcoin study reveals that numerous indicators are flashing a long-term buy signal, while the macroeconomic background in 2023 appears to be more favourable, with only the Fed projected to perform limited additional tightening.

Bulls continue to question if Solana can return to levels north of $100 in early 2022. The Fed have taken an aggressive stance this year without the economic data to support it. Solana’s price increased more than 9x in 3 months between July 2021 to September 2021, from around present values to the mid $200s per token, demonstrating that such swings are entirely possible.

Big Eyes Coin breaking presale records

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is now one of the most anticipated meme tokens. The coin’s introduction has caught the imagination of investors worldwide, and community demand has surged. Big Eyes Currency has surpassed a remarkable $23 million in presale value, making the cat-themed coin the most successful presale token in the preceding two years. Big Eyes Coin has attracted a large number of investors as a result of its high potential.

Still in presale, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an underpriced crypto in the market right now. A new meme coin attracting a lot of attention in the run-up to its release and seems to be a great investment for early investors.

The presale allows you to buy the BIG token at a reduced price. When the public sale comes, fast investors may choose to sell for a profit, but others who comprehend the vision that there is a huge profit to be gained from this meme coin will be able to get in at a discount. Meme coins have a proven track record, making this a secure bet.

Have XRP reaching its ceiling

As the week began on a less positive note for most cryptocurrency assets, and as the long-running legal fight between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) nears its resolution, the community has anticipated the likely price of XRP by the end of the month.

Indeed, according to data gathered by Finbold on February 7, the crypto community over at the digital asset monitoring platform CoinMarketCap has set the average price of XRP to be $0.4147 on February 28, 2023, based on 1,190 votes given by website members at press time.

