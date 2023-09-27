Ayo Benson emerges winner of Goldberg’s Ariya Omoluabi music talent show

Ayo Benson, also known as Ayo Benzi, has emerged as the winner of the 2023 edition of Goldberg Lager Beer’s Music Competition, Ariya Omoluabi. The announcement was made by the show’s host, Kunle Remi, on Sunday, September 24th, 2023.

Ayo Benzi, known for his expertise in Yoruba HipHop, secured the top position, while Abosede, another talented Yoruba HipHop artist, and Lion Fuji, skilled in Fuji music, secured the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

As the winner, Ayo Benzi received a cash prize of N10 million, a N15 million album recording deal with some of Nigeria’s best producers, a N15 million music distribution deal, and a five million naira video production deal. Abosede and Lion Fuji received N3 million and N2 million, respectively.

“This year’s competition has been quite interesting. We saw a competitive show this year, and I am proud of them all,” said Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg.

He continued, “We look forward to nurturing talented Omoluabis every year. There are hardworking people out there who deserve to be recognized for their talent and Omoluabi spirit. This way, we preserve our culture and pass it on to the forthcoming generations.”

Recalled, 11 contestants earned their spots on the show through regional auditions held in the major cities of Abeokuta, Akure, Ibadan, and Lagos. However, the overall winner, Ayo Benzi, faced an early elimination during the auditions. Still, he was later granted a wildcard entry by the judges, ultimately increasing the total number of contestants to 12.

After several weeks of showing their grit, honing their craft, and facing evictions, the top three contestants made it to the finale and delivered spellbinding performances that wowed the judges and the audience.

From the beginning of the show, Ayo Benzi, Abosede, and Lion Fuji gave their best and raised their games, making their presence in the final well-deserved.

Ayo Benzi, a pizza clerk from Lagos State, captured the hearts of many with his unique voice and outstanding performances.

The 2023 edition of Ariya Omoluabi, powered by Goldberg Lager Beer, premiered Sunday, August 7, 2023, with the weekly shows covering the auditions, fusions, and evictions.