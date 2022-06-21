ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401EA) Review: A vision of brilliance and more

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401EA) is a slim, light and ultra-versatile convertible laptop packed with the latest features such as a gorgeous 16:10 4K OLED display, powerful performance and versatility that is needed for productivity and creativity.

ASUS has always been consistent with its designs and offerings and the Zenbook Flip 14 OLED is no less. This laptop is special because of its build quality, brilliant display, computing power, flexibility and adaptability, amongst other exciting specifications.

Build Quality

Like a tank with a sturdy-built quality, the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401EA) is built with a metal body weighing about 1.4kg. The 360-degree ergo lift hinge mechanism gives the laptop room for a greater cooling mechanism as well as gives a sweet spot for typing while on a desk. Its compact and versatile, with 14-inch screen size and 15.9mm thickness. It also features US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard certification.

Display

The display on the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401EA) comes in 14-inch 4k (3840×2400). Other display features include a 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 550nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE Validated, 70% less harmful blue light, SGS Eye Care Display, Touch screen, With stylus support and screen-to-body ratio of 88 ％.

Performance

This device comes with Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 Processor 2.8 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 4 cores) and Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is more than enough for day-to-day work including video and photo editing and some light gaming with its 90Hz beautiful screen.

Storage

ASUS offers up to 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD and up to 16GB LPDDR4X in this laptop. Overall these specifications are more than enough for a regular user. Professionals can upgrade or use an External SSD if needed.

PortsI/O and Connectivity

Despite its small size and compactness, the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has quite some ports. It features 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A,2x Thunderbolt™ 4 supports display/power delivery,1x HDMI 2.0b,1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, and a Micro SD card reader

It also features the latest dual-band Wi-Fi 6 along with Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity. Itcomes with wifi-6(802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.2(Dual-band) as well.

Input Devices and other features

Keyboard-ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401EA) features a backlit chicklet style keyboard with a support Numpad on the trackpad, which comes out at the press of a button. The keys also feature 1.35mm key travel and are quite tactile and responsive to type on.

Trackpad- The trackpad on this device is quite big(for windows laptop) with a support Numpad on it. Its LED-illuminated Numpad can be used along with the cursor for better convenience. It also comes with windows precision drivers for better accuracy.

Fingerprint – It also features a fingerprint on the power button for easy and one-touch login with the windows hello feature.

Sound and Audio – ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401EA) comes with premium Harman/Kardon speakers for better sound output.

Battery – Equipped with a 3 cell Li-ion 63Whrs of battery, ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401EA) promises 6-7 hours of battery life on mixed usage.

Learn More: https://www.ASUS.com/wa/Laptops/For-Home/Zenbook/Zenbook-14-Flip-OLED-UP5401-11th-Gen-Intel/